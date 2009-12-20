taskbar and modem

Right click the icon, select open network connections. Right click the local area connection, select properties, uncheck show icon in notification area when connected.
I have Windows XP on my computer. On the lower right hand corner of my taskbar next to the clock there are two objects that that look like two small computers. When I run my mouse of them it states: "Local area connection speed: 100.0 Mpbs". I used to have that item on my taskbar when I had dial-up network modem. But right now I have cable modem and I would like to get rid of the aforementioned quoted matter. Please tell me how to get rid of this. Thank you very much. user470