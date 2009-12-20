Windows Legacy OS forum

by user470 / December 20, 2009 8:57 AM PST

I have Windows XP on my computer. On the lower right hand corner of my taskbar next to the clock there are two objects that that look like two small computers. When I run my mouse of them it states: "Local area connection speed: 100.0 Mpbs". I used to have that item on my taskbar when I had dial-up network modem. But right now I have cable modem and I would like to get rid of the aforementioned quoted matter. Please tell me how to get rid of this. Thank you very much. user470

Collapse -
uncheck it
by sheilakmcd / December 20, 2009 8:58 PM PST
In reply to: taskbar and modem

Right click the icon, select open network connections. Right click the local area connection, select properties, uncheck show icon in notification area when connected.

Collapse -
Can be useful
by sheilakmcd / December 20, 2009 9:53 PM PST
In reply to: uncheck it

I wanted to add that having it showing can be valuable. If the icons are blinking showing internet activity at a time when you are not using the internet, it shows you that something on your computer is uploading/downloading, and you need to make sure it is something that should be (like Windows Update or your anti-virus updating) or something that shouldn't be (like some malware/spyware).

Collapse -
And . . .
by Coryphaeus / December 20, 2009 10:19 PM PST
In reply to: Can be useful

it's the first indicator if something is wrong with the connection.

Collapse -
Agreed
by Jimmy Greystone / December 20, 2009 11:10 PM PST
In reply to: Can be useful

Agreed, and so I'd suggest simply "hiding" it. Right click some unused area of the taskbar near the clock, select "Customize Notifications" and then find the icon in the list and select "Hide" from the drop down list.

Then periodically you should hit the arrow by the notification tray icons and expand them to check on that icon.

