TAPI service corrupted

1. Reinstall the OS per the "disaster plan." A business must have this plan so you can recover as disks or other things fail.
2. Get out the Credit Card and pay Microsoft for the service to walk you through this one. I moved off W2000 about 3 years ago so I can no longer look into these issues first hand.
3. Call it done and start the process of replacement.
4. You said you swapped modems. In my experience this created more troubles as not all supported FAX in Windows 2000 and I also found I couldn't re-use the old "connectoids" or setups. I had to install drivers, recreate the fax rules and more.
Bob
Hallo from Italy.
I have a pc win2k working as mail, fax and ftp server in a small office network.
Since a while for some reason the fax server software can't open the tapi line anymore.
Tryed a different modems external and internal but I guess the problem is the o.s.
The TAPI service is running but the try to stop it ends in a timeout error. I could not find the process ID to force to stop as it is part of one of the svchost instances.
I wanted to reinstall the service but I don't know how to do that. I could not find it in the windows components.
Any help much appreciated