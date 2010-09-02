Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

TAPI service corrupted

by nerkin / September 2, 2010 12:39 AM PDT

Hallo from Italy.
I have a pc win2k working as mail, fax and ftp server in a small office network.
Since a while for some reason the fax server software can't open the tapi line anymore.
Tryed a different modems external and internal but I guess the problem is the o.s.
The TAPI service is running but the try to stop it ends in a timeout error. I could not find the process ID to force to stop as it is part of one of the svchost instances.
I wanted to reinstall the service but I don't know how to do that. I could not find it in the windows components.

Any help much appreciated

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: TAPI service corrupted
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: TAPI service corrupted
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
I use a few methods to repair this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2010 1:01 AM PDT
In reply to: TAPI service corrupted

1. Reinstall the OS per the "disaster plan." A business must have this plan so you can recover as disks or other things fail.

2. Get out the Credit Card and pay Microsoft for the service to walk you through this one. I moved off W2000 about 3 years ago so I can no longer look into these issues first hand.

3. Call it done and start the process of replacement.

4. You said you swapped modems. In my experience this created more troubles as not all supported FAX in Windows 2000 and I also found I couldn't re-use the old "connectoids" or setups. I had to install drivers, recreate the fax rules and more.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re : TAPI service corrupted
by nerkin / September 5, 2010 7:25 PM PDT

Thanks Bob
both the modems were tested and working with the system.
For some reason I should avoid to re-install the o.s. if possible.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I hear you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2010 11:10 PM PDT

Sadly I have no Windows 2000 setups to look over and see what would happen if I swapped FAX modems.

The think I'm finding is that the knowledge is fading fast out there.

For example when I write we can't use the old "connectoids" I often get questioned what that is. All this means is I'm not talking to a seasoned Windows 2000 (or other versions) maintainer. This nugget has caught many a IT staffer flat footed. I do my best to not make them look bad.

If it is as you say and the modems are installed, drivers are there then work the connectoid issues. Remove them, create new ones as well as treat the fax area as if it was a fresh install.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.