Tape Drive Problem

"The drive is not listed in the my computer screen like a normal drive. Is this the way that tape drives operate? "
Most, if not all.
"Does anyone know the trick on getting the Windows Backup program to write to a tape drive? "
It will have to be a supported tape drive unit. Not many are supported, so we turn to Veritas and such software to step in. In fact, NTBACKUP will be a challenge for most IT staffers I've met. Maybe a good way to test if your IT staff gets voted off the island?
Bob
We have a tape drive backup on our server here at the office, and until recently our backup was working fine. Now however, we are getting a log that says that the storage media cannot be found. I was going to simply redo the backup task, however I don't know how to get it to save to our tape drive. The drive is not listed in the my computer screen like a normal drive. Is this the way that tape drives operate? Does anyone know the trick on getting the Windows Backup program to write to a tape drive? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance.