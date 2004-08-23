Storage forum

by mjchrisler / August 23, 2004 5:25 AM PDT

We have a tape drive backup on our server here at the office, and until recently our backup was working fine. Now however, we are getting a log that says that the storage media cannot be found. I was going to simply redo the backup task, however I don't know how to get it to save to our tape drive. The drive is not listed in the my computer screen like a normal drive. Is this the way that tape drives operate? Does anyone know the trick on getting the Windows Backup program to write to a tape drive? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance.

Re: Tape Drive Problem
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2004 6:38 AM PDT
"The drive is not listed in the my computer screen like a normal drive. Is this the way that tape drives operate? "

Most, if not all.

"Does anyone know the trick on getting the Windows Backup program to write to a tape drive? "

It will have to be a supported tape drive unit. Not many are supported, so we turn to Veritas and such software to step in. In fact, NTBACKUP will be a challenge for most IT staffers I've met. Maybe a good way to test if your IT staff gets voted off the island?

Bob

Collapse -
The forum Tip
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2004 6:48 AM PDT
"If you are asking for help to troubleshoot a computer-related problem, please be sure to include all the necessary information (ie: operating system, model number, hardware, software, etc) that will help others identify your problem for a speedy resolution."

Your post is void of the needed details and a "story".

Servers with tape backup often have IT staff for the care and feeding of the company server. In today's world I'm seeing some companies try to eject the IT staff and the result is business systems can collapse as people rush in and tinker or try to save the server.

The information and the story could help you save this one.

Bob

Collapse -
Re: The forum Tip
by mjchrisler / August 23, 2004 7:11 AM PDT
Thanks for the help Robert. We are a pretty small firm and I was sort of thrown into the IT position. We have a few IT People that we hire out by the hour and they do most of the grunt work, but I was just checking if this was possible to do on my own. Also do you have any recommendations for Backup Software for a smaller business, we are looking to save a little money (As is everyone) but a solid user friendly system with an easy restore capabilility. I've tested a few of them out, but have been unable to find a solid program. A Direct mirroring program to an external drive, along with the ability to do a tape backup would be key. Thanks in advance for your help. And thank you for your prompt responses.

Collapse -
Re: The forum Tip
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2004 7:27 AM PDT
Even a cheap USB 2.0 drive of sufficient size would he an easy way to make a second copy of files you can't lose. No programming, just click and copy...

There is no cheap solution that also includes what you ask for. Veritas is good stuff and may support your drive. But you didn't mention the drive make/model so I leave it to you to research if Veritas is your answer.

For a business you measure what downtime costs you and in all instances, the cost of the backup is a bargain.

Bob

Collapse -
"Direct mirroring"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2004 7:42 AM PDT
Remember that some forget that a mirror copy of the server is just that. If somebody presses the delete key by accident, the mirror copy or drive also deletes the file. It's how "mirrors" work. Some learn this the hard way.

Bob

