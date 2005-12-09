Takes an HOUR to boot up

You may lose all you're data (I would format drive beore I sent back) but, call them up and say you are disatisfied with the purchase of a defective computer and are not happy with purchase.Tell them what you have told us. Go here http://forums.us.dell.com/supportforums/board?board.id=sw_winxp
and get on My Account,talk to Dell chat and give problem.He or she will chat with you and direct you to whom you may need to address problem.On my Dell I deleted Norton and use Avast Professional antivirus,AVG is also a good antivirus program
I have a Dell 4600C, 120 Gig HD, 512 RAM running XP. I have Norton Int Security, Systemworks, Ad-Aware, Spybot.
When I boot up after the computer's been off for several hours, it takes over an hour for the screen to change from black to desktop. I've tried pressing F8 for SafeMode, but usually nothing happens. If I move the mouse around, sometimes I can tell that I've clicked on the IE icon b/c the dial-up starts.
If I just leave the computer running 24/7 and then restart, it boots just fine. I'm wondering if it's the monitor or something else that's 'cooled down' - I'm really stumped. My fear is that if I call Dell, they'll say just wipe everything off and then I'll have to struggle through reinstalling everything. Any ideas?