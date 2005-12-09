Takes an HOUR to boot up

Windows Legacy OS forum

by cesle / December 9, 2005 6:47 AM PST

I have a Dell 4600C, 120 Gig HD, 512 RAM running XP. I have Norton Int Security, Systemworks, Ad-Aware, Spybot.

When I boot up after the computer's been off for several hours, it takes over an hour for the screen to change from black to desktop. I've tried pressing F8 for SafeMode, but usually nothing happens. If I move the mouse around, sometimes I can tell that I've clicked on the IE icon b/c the dial-up starts.

If I just leave the computer running 24/7 and then restart, it boots just fine. I'm wondering if it's the monitor or something else that's 'cooled down' - I'm really stumped. My fear is that if I call Dell, they'll say just wipe everything off and then I'll have to struggle through reinstalling everything. Any ideas?

8 total posts
Collapse -
Call Dell and get another machine!!!
by Earth911 / December 9, 2005 7:47 PM PST

You may lose all you're data (I would format drive beore I sent back) but, call them up and say you are disatisfied with the purchase of a defective computer and are not happy with purchase.Tell them what you have told us. Go here http://forums.us.dell.com/supportforums/board?board.id=sw_winxp
and get on My Account,talk to Dell chat and give problem.He or she will chat with you and direct you to whom you may need to address problem.On my Dell I deleted Norton and use Avast Professional antivirus,AVG is also a good antivirus program

Collapse -
last resort!
by cesle / December 10, 2005 1:14 AM PST

A friend had a bad experience calling Dell support - they had her reformat and reinstall everything and it never ran as well again...I've had this computer for a year and I wouldn't be able to exchange. But I'll keep it in mind. Thanks!

Collapse -
Add a few more tools.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2005 10:12 PM PST

Look at what EWIDO finds. Also, check your startup items with STARTUP CONTROL PANEL.

Hint: these are easy to find with Google.

Bob

Collapse -
I'll try your suggestions
by cesle / December 10, 2005 1:17 AM PST
In reply to: Add a few more tools.

and will let you know what happens! Thanks!

Collapse -
just a suggestion
by mrkhlp / December 10, 2005 8:01 AM PST

since your say it dials out if you happen to click on something it is booting up you just don't see anything. Borrow another monitor and try it. If things work you know where the problem is. If they don't you've lost nothing. Next thing to check would be the video card. Does anything at all show up when you first boot up? One BIG thing with Dells is to open it up unplug and reseat everything including the processor. We have a school full of Dells and it's one of the first things Dell is going to ask if you did. Things just seem to work loose in Dells. We have also had a bad memory module cause no video with Dells. If you have more than one try removing one and booting then the other.

Good luck
Mark

Collapse -
Takes "forever to boot"
by davewin / March 9, 2008 12:07 PM PDT
In reply to: just a suggestion

Replying to Mark's suggestion on the same subject. This was such an annoying problem and it took forever to solve, as there seems to be little info or knowledge on the subject. I left my daughter's computer about a year ago due to divorce, and they've told me ever since it takes 45 minutes...now an hour, sometimes ALL DAY TO BOOT! Dodging the X's profanity and insults, I dove in, and reimaged the thing, though the daughter whined that her "iTunes" would be lost forever. It didn't work. Googled the problem and found your site with a similar problem found. "Mark" suggested that the monitor might be the problem and the girl said that was the problem...she replaced the monitor, and the problem WENT AWAY! My daughter complained that the old 17" CRT was "gross" and "disgusting," but I tried anyway, and...MIRABILE DICTU!...INSTANT REBOOT! I had replaced the original CRT with a flat-panel Sylvania 17". I would think this is happening a lot, since flat panels have blossomed over the last five years. BUT WHY? Anyway, thanks to you guys, especially Mark, I can now avoid that stress-filled ex-wife environment!

Collapse -
SUCCESS, everyone!!!
by cesle / December 12, 2005 11:20 AM PST

I had been thinking about that dial-up - so when I got home from work today I did trade the monitor and lo and behold, it booted up beautifully! Thanks to Mark for his good suggestion, and to both of the others who gave me good ideas. I investigated ewido ended up downloading it, too.

Thanks to all of you again for taking the time to help me!

