Tablet trade in claim form failure

I bought a Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 at Currys/PC World last week and I'm trying to claim £100 cash back for trading in my old Samsung tablet at <span id="INSERTION_MARKER">http://www.samsung.com/uk/offer/tabstradein/. But when I try to upload a scan of my receipt it just says "The file failed to upload, please try again". I've tried Chrome, MSIE, Firefox and the Android browser, on Windows, Linux and Android. I've tried both PNG and JPEG and verified that the file is under 2GB each time.
I've emailed help@samsungtradein.com but I'm worried they won't respond soon enough for my claim to be in the valid period. I suppose I'll have to phone on Monday .
Has anyone else had this problem? Are Samsung aware and trying to fix it and will they allow an extension for people who can't complete the claim form in time because of it?
