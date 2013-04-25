Hey, my supervisor has asked me to test out a program at the school districts daycare that will use a tablet to take role and keep copies of emergency paperwork. It will not be used to anything besides excel, a picture viewer to look at emergency information cards, and wifi to transfer the attendance daily. It doesn't even have to be of the current generation of tablets, something older will work. While it doesn't have to have alot of ram or a large harddrive, one that is incredibly slow and laggy doing these basic tasks will not cut it. A personal preference for me would be a tablet that has a stylus as well.



1. What is your budget?



As inexpensive as possible. I know I've seen some for under $100, that would be idea because it is a school district and we are trying to save money and because if it works they could possibly purchase one for the other 18 district run daycares.



2. Would you consider purchasing used/refurbished?



It cannot be used/refurbished, as the district will only pay for new tablets.



3. Do you prefer a media/mobile tablet like the iPad, Windows tablet PC, or notebook convertible?



4. What size Tablet PC would you prefer?

•5 to7-inches

•7.1 to 10-inches

•10 to 13-inches

•Above 13-inches



7.1 to 10-inches would be idea, but for the right price we would of course consider smaller or bigger.



5. Which country do you intent to purchase from [where do you live]?

USA



6. Do you have any preferences to brand loyalty or dislikes?

No



7. How many hours battery life do you require?



4-6 hours preferably.



8. What will be the primary usage scenario of this tablet? (Email/Web Surfing/Drawing/Word Processing/Entertainment/Notetaking etc)



Microsoft excel. Specifically taking daily attendance. Looking up emergency information in jpeg form.



9. Do you have an OS preference? For example, do you own an iPhone and a Mac, or are you a Windows fan? Do you own an Android device and use Google services frequently?



No



10. What software and tasks do you intend to run? (Microsoft Office or other Word Processing Suite/Photoshop/3D Studio Max/Autocad etc)



MS Excel with as much functionality as excel has on a pc as possible.



11. Do you intend on playing Games? If so please list.



NO



12. Would you like to stream content through your home theater system?



No



Screen Specifics



1. Any preference on screen resolution?



No



2. Will you be using the tablet outdoors? Do you need to be able to see it through glare from the sun?

See the above linked FAQ for guidance



Sometimes outdoors, but mostly inside.



3. Do you require a pen? With or without pressure sensitivity? Do you prefer Wacom or N-trig?

See the above linked FAQ for guidance



Stylus prefered.



Component Specifics



1. What size Hard Drive and Memory do you require? Would you like expandable memory?



While it doesn't have to have alot of ram or a large harddrive, one that is incredibly slow and laggy doing these basic tasks will not cut it. Large enough hard drive for 10 spreadsheets and 200 jpegs.



2. What sort of inputs do you require, if any? Would you like full-sized USB and SD card slots? Are microUSB and microSD ok? Do you require HDMI inputs?



full sized USB definitely, anything beyond that is not necessary.