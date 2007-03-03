Tablet PC for Anthropology

I will be a graduate student of Anthropology and am looking for my first laptop. I wanted to know if a convertible Tablet PC would be a feasible option to help make my life easier and more productive.
I would like your personal and/or professional input, and perhaps hear about your own experiences with such machines (perhaps also to include what kind you used).
I am also wondering if Vista will make things better for Tablet PC users.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.