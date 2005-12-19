Desktops forum

by randani / December 19, 2005 2:48 AM PST

Just purchased T6412 and it runs fine out of the box. But as soon as i have installed some more applications like Nero 7, office 2003, dvdshrink, kapersky anti virus the system is totally useless...it is so sluggish its not true...my pentium 1 runs faster then this box. I was able to fix this by uninstalling my antivirus (kapersky) and stopping a lot of started processes. My question is ....do all users pretty much uninstall all the useless software that comes with it??? The tech support at emachines was useless and were not able to identify the issue. theres suggested i uninstall all my software and install it again. Why that would solve the problem i have no idea. Or is there someother issues with the box. All comments , opinions will be appreciated...thanks

spyware can do this
by linkit / December 19, 2005 6:21 AM PST

What do you use for firewall and antispyware?

This 'n that, and then some
by Willy / December 19, 2005 10:47 AM PST

If you haven't had it that long, return it to the day 1 you got it. Remove any of the "OEM installed s/w" and then proceed to add your stuff. Decide what OEM s/w you dodn't need or feel useless to you. Remember, you said, " Just purchased T6412 and it runs fine out of the box", then the problems started after, "But as soon as i have installed some more applications like Nero 7, office 2003, dvdshrink, kapersky anti virus the system is totally useless...

So, eliminate thier side of stuff then add yours. It doesn't surprise me that some things maybe useless to you, but beware if you need it later, not all re-installs are easy if all you got is a restore/recovery CDs.

tada -----Willy Happy

T6412 running very very slow after installing new software
by randani / December 19, 2005 11:58 PM PST

Thanks all for your insights....all problems solved....i uninstalled Norton virus and internet security and mcafee spyware and the system runs beautiful. I dont understand why they would add all these unwanted softwares that are not so easy to uninstall as well. For some that donot know much about computers and having to stop the unneccessary services etc could become a nightmare and i am sure they must loose a lot of business because of this. thanks again all.

