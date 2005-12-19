T6412 running very very slow after installing new software

What do you use for firewall and antispyware?
Just purchased T6412 and it runs fine out of the box. But as soon as i have installed some more applications like Nero 7, office 2003, dvdshrink, kapersky anti virus the system is totally useless...it is so sluggish its not true...my pentium 1 runs faster then this box. I was able to fix this by uninstalling my antivirus (kapersky) and stopping a lot of started processes. My question is ....do all users pretty much uninstall all the useless software that comes with it??? The tech support at emachines was useless and were not able to identify the issue. theres suggested i uninstall all my software and install it again. Why that would solve the problem i have no idea. Or is there someother issues with the box. All comments , opinions will be appreciated...thanks