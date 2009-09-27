I want to change my phone and I narrow it down to the HTC Touch Pro 2 and the My Touch. I want a phone that has a big screen, have good quality reception, get clear calls, I do a lot of emails, txt, yahoo messenger, gmail, and I use the internet a lot. So which phone is better? Or is there another phone better than this two?
