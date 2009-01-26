System Restore and Help screens - Empty

When I run System Restore or Help, all I get is an empty screen, no text or icons. I've tried turning off System Restore and turning it back on. The _Restore/Temp files are still there. System boots OK and runs well otherwise.
This is a friend's old Dell 8100 running WinMe. He wants to get it running for his kids, but he's lost his original disks.
(P4, 256MB RIMM, 60 GB HD, DVD ROM, CDRW, nVidia video)
Any help would be appreciated.
