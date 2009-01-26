Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

System Restore and Help screens - Empty

by Evzilla / January 26, 2009 7:30 AM PST

When I run System Restore or Help, all I get is an empty screen, no text or icons. I've tried turning off System Restore and turning it back on. The _Restore/Temp files are still there. System boots OK and runs well otherwise.

This is a friend's old Dell 8100 running WinMe. He wants to get it running for his kids, but he's lost his original disks.
(P4, 256MB RIMM, 60 GB HD, DVD ROM, CDRW, nVidia video)

Any help would be appreciated.

Just a link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 26, 2009 9:28 AM PST
System Restore and Help screens - Empty
by Evzilla / January 27, 2009 12:57 AM PST
In reply to: Just a link.

Thanks for the quick reply. I checked the registry and all of the entries were there and correct. Still no System Restore or Help.
Maaybe this will shed more light.
When I run System Restore from msconfig, I have to click the system restore button twice to see the blank screen. When I try Help, the blank screen loads and the cursor continuously indicates it's running.
Does this help?

Another link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 27, 2009 1:51 AM PST
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/275646

Also this issue occurs with a multitude of registry cleaners, the CLOCK DATE being set wrong (not uncommon with old machines) and good old virus, trojan, malware damage.

There is no single cause or cure.

Let's also note that Norton SystemWorks caused this issue. Fix? Dump that and delete the thousands of files it made in some INF directory.

Again, some dozens of causes if not more. Why do you need System Restore?
Bob
Just Cleaning Up
by Evzilla / January 27, 2009 8:08 AM PST
In reply to: Another link.

I really appreciate you help on this.

I'm cleaning up his dad's pc for his kids to use. For starts, I had to run scanreg to restore a good registry. I've removed a variety (over 300) of malware items. So, I was thinking he may need the system restore in the future, since he doesn't have the system disks. However, it's running well now, so maybe he'll be ok without it. It won't be his no. 1 or no. 2 machine. Are there .dll files that can be re-registered, as in WinXP?

Thanks, again

YES!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 27, 2009 10:17 AM PST
In reply to: Just Cleaning Up

Look up IEFIX which last time I look automated re-registering DLLs and popping the registry entries that were deleted.

