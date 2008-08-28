Windows Legacy OS forum

System Recovery Problem

System Recovery Problem

by jgraham95 / August 28, 2008 10:30 PM PDT

Hi there. i recently had to do a system recovery of my Home Edition which seemed to go well. Until i noticed i only have 32.6gig free of a 146gig free hard drive. Ive searched through out the C: for folders (hidden folders also and different user accounts) to see if i can find where all this data is.

Ive used 3rd part programes to look also. Every programe ive used says my C: only takes up 11.74gig so i have no idea on how windows see's it as using 110gig.

Now before the system recovery i had roughly the same amount of free space.

Does anyone know how i can recover this data or even remove it? Preferably recover though as it has some important video,s and pictures

Re: system recovery problem
by Kees Bakker / August 28, 2008 10:38 PM PDT

Are there any other partitions on that disk?
What does XP's disk management say (that's not a third party program)?
Did you already disable (and enable again) System Restore?
What third party programs?
Where's your backup of those important video's and pictures?
How did you do the system recovery?
After booting in Safe Mode, can you see folders that need to be taken ownership of?

Kees

Collapse -
System Recovery Problem
by jgraham95 / August 28, 2008 10:43 PM PDT

there is 1 other partition tho thats the recovery partition which is set at 10gig. but that will not effect the space on hte C: partition.

disk management shows the exact same as other programes. which is why i tried the 3rd party programmes after. i used the likes of PerfectDisk 2008 that has whats called Space Explorer that gives a list of every folder, what space it takes up for what and so forth. Which also showed me the enitre C: only takes up 11gig

i have no diea how 2 disable the nreinable system restore as i was aware its disabled as default until u load it on boot

i have hte backup of all my important stuff on a external. but i cant transfer them over as it shows there isnt any free space to transfter it over

and ive tried ownership on safe moade but i seen no other folders other than the 1z i seen in normal mode

Collapse -
So we have ...
by Kees Bakker / August 29, 2008 5:22 AM PDT

- Properties (the pie chart) of c:-drive in My Computer saying total 146 Gb, used 113 Gb, free 33 Gb.
- Dir c:\ /h /s (from command prompt) saying (in last lines) x files 12 Gb, available space ?? Gb
- Total size of folders in CLDUW (free download) (with System Volume information unknown): ??
- Chkdsk says: ??

Please correct and fill in the question marks.

But FIRST disable and enable system restore as described in http://support.microsoft.com/kb/310405

Better have the full and detailed and correct picture. And we don't have that at the moment.

Kees

