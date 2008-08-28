System Recovery Problem

Are there any other partitions on that disk?
What does XP's disk management say (that's not a third party program)?
Did you already disable (and enable again) System Restore?
What third party programs?
Where's your backup of those important video's and pictures?
How did you do the system recovery?
After booting in Safe Mode, can you see folders that need to be taken ownership of?
Kees
Hi there. i recently had to do a system recovery of my Home Edition which seemed to go well. Until i noticed i only have 32.6gig free of a 146gig free hard drive. Ive searched through out the C: for folders (hidden folders also and different user accounts) to see if i can find where all this data is.
Ive used 3rd part programes to look also. Every programe ive used says my C: only takes up 11.74gig so i have no idea on how windows see's it as using 110gig.
Now before the system recovery i had roughly the same amount of free space.
Does anyone know how i can recover this data or even remove it? Preferably recover though as it has some important video,s and pictures