System not booting....

I suggest you remove all USB devices, whatever they are. Use only the PS/2 type mouse and kybd. connection(use real PS/2 mouse & kybd., no adapters). Now find the bios/CMOS clearing pins on the mtrbd. and use them to reset the bios to defaults. Now, try to boot or use the immediate clearing pins(momentarily) at that time and hope it boots. If the you hear the beep code again, jot them down. Now, find the beep code and what those mean for your type of bios. Proceed on that info, get back to us for any further action.
tada -----Willy
Hi, first of all let my list my specs:
AMD Phenom 9750
MSI K9A2 Platinum Motherboard
4GB DDR2 RAM
512MB nVidia 8800 GT Pro
160GB SATA HDD
300GB IDE HDD
Sony SATA II DVD +/- RW
Omega 550w Power Supply
Achilles Gaming Case
Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
AOC 19" Monitor
Now the problem: My computer is not booting, when i plug in the keyboard mouse into the PS/2 ports i get power if i play with it, if not it does not work, if i plug it into the usb port it will not work, and when i turn on the machine and the keyboard not working i get 1 semi-long beep followed by 6 quick beeps, but nothing appears on the screen....help!!!! what can i do, by the way i didn't get a brace for the motherboard to the case, can that be a factor?