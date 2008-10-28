Desktops forum

by TrIndian86 / October 28, 2008 1:19 AM PDT

Hi, first of all let my list my specs:
AMD Phenom 9750
MSI K9A2 Platinum Motherboard
4GB DDR2 RAM
512MB nVidia 8800 GT Pro
160GB SATA HDD
300GB IDE HDD
Sony SATA II DVD +/- RW
Omega 550w Power Supply
Achilles Gaming Case
Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
AOC 19" Monitor

Now the problem: My computer is not booting, when i plug in the keyboard mouse into the PS/2 ports i get power if i play with it, if not it does not work, if i plug it into the usb port it will not work, and when i turn on the machine and the keyboard not working i get 1 semi-long beep followed by 6 quick beeps, but nothing appears on the screen....help!!!! what can i do, by the way i didn't get a brace for the motherboard to the case, can that be a factor?

Look nto trying
by Willy / October 28, 2008 1:59 AM PDT
In reply to: System not booting....

I suggest you remove all USB devices, whatever they are. Use only the PS/2 type mouse and kybd. connection(use real PS/2 mouse & kybd., no adapters). Now find the bios/CMOS clearing pins on the mtrbd. and use them to reset the bios to defaults. Now, try to boot or use the immediate clearing pins(momentarily) at that time and hope it boots. If the you hear the beep code again, jot them down. Now, find the beep code and what those mean for your type of bios. Proceed on that info, get back to us for any further action.

tada -----Willy Happy

Still no luck
by TrIndian86 / October 28, 2008 12:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Look nto trying

Hey thanks for the info, but unfortunately it still didn't help, i used my ps/2 keyboard and mouse, and cleared the bios and still no luck, the seven beeps mean no keyboard and can't initiate the post test...i tryed the ps/2 adapter for the wireless keyboard and it worked for a little bit right up the tower was shaken, and soon as the keyboard wireless reciever cut off the screen went blank no response....would it be easier to just change the motherboard as i still have the warrenty on it?
Thanks for the help....this is a learning experience for me as i'm doin A+ i can use this as an example for the future, that is why i would like to solve the problem...

boot prob
by Joegreengreenjo / October 30, 2008 4:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Still no luck

hi
does your computer have an "A" drive to boot from?
ben

......what??
by TrIndian86 / October 30, 2008 9:28 AM PDT
In reply to: boot prob

What's an A Drive.....im jus joking, i got rid of the Floppy drive with windows 98. I use my flash to boot from if i have to...but as the usb array not sending out power...i tried to plug in the game pad to see if it gettin power...nothing, I'm going to try and reseat the processor this evening, and advice on what else to try?

Boot problem.
by Joegreengreenjo / October 30, 2008 4:17 PM PDT
In reply to: ......what??

The previous suggestion should work if the HD has a working operating system. If you remove and reinstall the boards etc.the computer may not set up the driver for the USB ports
so it won't boot from a usb port.
You might try holding the Ctrl key down while the machine is booting after performing the previous suggestion. You should see a selection like NORMAL or SAFEMode or 2 or 3 other selections to boot up with.Safe mode will allow the computer to boot up with just the basic OS.
It would be easy if you had an A drive and a windows stsrt up or boot disk If you remove and reinstall all the boards and the HD oper sys is inop, then you will need a bootable CD to boot up . Like Norton Utilities. Any year 2001-07. Borrow one! The computer should boot and the screen should show C: or something. What ever your cd drive is.At the prompt Type C:space)dir/p and then you should be able to see and run chkdsk on the hd. The dir will show everything on the boot drive (cd drive) that you can run. Also you should be able to run fdisk or format to reinstall the OS if that is bad.
There is more /other things that can be done but this should work if the OS is ok.
Good Luck

thanks but won't work
by TrIndian86 / October 31, 2008 8:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Boot problem.

when i got it work work one time, i installed vista ultimate....and reloaded the new drivers....now the problem is that i can't even get it to POST...or the BIOS setup, so thaks, for the suggestion....and if i do have probs booting, i can always use my openSUSE or other linux DVD's to load...

Shaken?
by Willy / October 30, 2008 4:00 PM PDT
In reply to: Still no luck

If the problem appears when the system shakes, then either a poor connection or bad port. Please verify the proper PS/2 is just that using the one for mouse and kybd. correctly(review manual). Now, if the problem persists, then yes, swap it out with a replacement since this is so new. Since, you need to remove anyways, tear it down and inspect it, sometimes a cold solder joint at the PS/2 connections and/or possible grounding/short there. Since, this is so new and you tried a "minimum system right, install only the basic essentials, you need no drives, just see if it gets anywhere and proceed to the next level. Again, if it persists problem wise, return.

tada -----Willy :

thanks willy....
by TrIndian86 / October 31, 2008 8:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Shaken?

im goin to try bill's suggestion, i think it's a short or bad soulder....but by tomarrow, ill either have it working, or have a new one...thanks for the help.

boot with basic parts
by PcTestCard / October 30, 2008 3:24 PM PDT
In reply to: System not booting....

Try remove all parts that is not needed in booting the PC.

reseat the CPU, HDD cable and all other cables , also the Video Card, swap the RAM in different slot if using more than 1 RAM..

Reset the system by doing the following:

unplug the power cord , pressing the button over 20seconds to discharge the mainboard and connect the power cord again. Power on the PC and see if your PC boots with the CPU, RAM, HDD, VGA and KB/mouse only.

Hope this helps.
Bill

i'll try that 2nite
by TrIndian86 / October 31, 2008 8:29 AM PDT
In reply to: boot with basic parts

boy am i frustrated, im goin to try yur suggestion and the by tomarrow 8am im done...thanks for all yur help guys, ill tell you what works...

