PC Applications forum

General discussion

System Mechanic 5 acting goofy

by FredS / May 5, 2006 10:30 PM PDT

Late last night I started running System Mechanic 5's ''Find and Remove Junk'' function. I used the program's default filter to find files such as *.err (error log files), *.fnd (explorer search files), *.tmp (temporary files), and more. After about ten minutes of searching, the list of junk files exceeded 7,000, and was just 3/4 finished (according to the SM5 progress bar). So I canceled the search and went to bed.

Today I tried the search again, but this time I told SM5 to look for just one type of file - *.err (error log files). I figured that if the number of junk files found were more managable, I wouldn't have to spend much time deciding whether or not to delete them. So I set SM5 and let it run.

After about an hour I returned to find SM5 had found 25,400+ files but the search was only 1/4 of the way completed. Remember this was supposedly looking for only one type (of a fairly uncommon) file. So again, I cancelled and decided to ask here about this.

What do you think is up with System Mechanic? Is that junk file search function reliable? Moreover, both times I tried searching I noticed that some of the file types returned were different from those I'd set it up to look for.

I mean, both searches returned file types such as .dbx, .wpd, tif, and many more files that are not even on the SM5 search check list. Also these files were annotated with the following remark: ''File meets search criteria because it is located within a user-specified folder where all files therein are candidates for removal''. This isn't true because SM5 doesn't ask what folders to search in, it only asks you for what types of junk files to look for.

I'd like to clean up some junk files on my computer and SM5 has seemed to work well for its other functions. Is the SM5 junk file search function unreliable - and maybe dangerous?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: System Mechanic 5 acting goofy
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: System Mechanic 5 acting goofy
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to PC Applications forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.