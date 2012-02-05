PC Hardware forum

System Freeze

by ihexep / February 5, 2012 1:13 AM PST

I am belarussian so sorry for my english!
The computer freezes during the game, helps only restart. He also
freezes
during Performance evaluation of Windows 7 on Direct3D 9 Texture Load or on Direct3D 10 Texture Load . Drivers for videocard reinstalled.
Did a test using FurMark 1.9.1 during 15 min. It's all ok.
My system:
OS - Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
Motherboard - Gigabyte GA-MA790XT-UD4P
Processor - AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975, 3617 MHz
Ram - 4 x 4Gb TakeMS DDR3-1333
Videocard - Palit GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1024 Mb)
Power - xilence 580 w
HDD Smart:
001 Raw Read Error Rate 100 100 0000000000-0000 016
002 Throughput performance 132 132 0000000000-0073 054
003 Spin Up Time 122 122 00000901D6-01D7 024
004 Start/Stop Count 100 100 0000000000-08C1 000
005 Reallocation Sector Count 100 100 0000000000-0000 005
007 Seek Error Rate 100 100 0000000000-0000 067
008 Seek time Perfomance 125 125 0000000000-0021 020
009 Power-On Hours Count 099 099 0000000000-1C93 000
010 Spin Retry Count 100 100 0000000000-0000 060
012 Device Power Cycle Count 100 100 0000000000-08B3 000
192 Emergency Retract Count 099 099 0000000000-08C2 000
193 Load/unload Cycle Count 099 099 0000000000-08C2 000
194 HDA Temperature 150 150 40 C 000
194 HDA Temperature Maximum 150 150 53 C 000
194 HDA Temperature Minimum 150 150 16 C 000
196 Reallocation Event Count 100 100 0000000000-0000 000
197 Current Pending Errors Count 100 100 0000000000-0000 000
198 Uncorrectable Errors Count 100 100 0000000000-0000 000
199 UltraDMA CRC Errors 200 200 0000000000-752F 000

6 total posts
Looks like a fairly new PC.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2012 1:17 AM PST
In reply to: System Freeze

Be sure to talk to its maker about warranty support and repair.
Bob

System Freeze
by ihexep / February 5, 2012 1:25 AM PST

I bought all the parts in different shops, so checking will be paid. I want to do everything myrself.

Ouch.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2012 7:58 AM PST
In reply to: System Freeze

Then you are stuck with issues that require you to figure which part is either getting too hot, if there is a part that doesn't work well with the others and ARCANE things like matching the BIOS settings to your RAM.

Today I'm beginning to find that such is too much to ask and the sellers of this are not providing support even when you buy from them.

Bob

Typical gamer problem
by Willy / February 5, 2012 3:02 AM PST
In reply to: System Freeze

You may have a "cooling problem" be sure that the PC case is well taken care of. If needed, that the video card has even more air flow or that immediate hot air, pushed out besides what it already does. Since, you seem to be into gaming, all too often cooling issues arise. Prolonged play and/or hi-end usage tends to find the weakest link. Thus, cooling is very important not only to keep up and running but also to reduce any "heat stress", because once that takes hold, again the weakest part will start to falter though it won't outright fail but produce symptoms such as yours. Also, if possible increase the wattage for your PC as well, 580W, maybe at the edge of good use, but having more is a good thing. If this PC has running well for some time and now seems to be acting up, this a result of heat stress, IMHO.

Computer Freeze
by gladiolus1 / February 9, 2012 3:48 PM PST
In reply to: Typical gamer problem

Computers sometimes freeze, but if a computer freezes
on startup regularly, or if it freezes when multi-tasking, there's
probably something wrong. A computer could suffer permanent damage when
it stops running abruptly.. These
Illegal operations or freezes can, many times, be related to bad or
intermittent hardware, or simply mismatched hardware..

Mismatched hardware is common, even some of the large computer
manufactures do insufficient analyses and testing when they select the
components that make up their systems. Many components that make up a
computer just don't play well together..

