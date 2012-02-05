System Freeze

Be sure to talk to its maker about warranty support and repair.
Bob
I am belarussian so sorry for my english!
The computer freezes during the game, helps only restart. He also
freezes
during Performance evaluation of Windows 7 on Direct3D 9 Texture Load or on Direct3D 10 Texture Load . Drivers for videocard reinstalled.
Did a test using FurMark 1.9.1 during 15 min. It's all ok.
My system:
OS - Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
Motherboard - Gigabyte GA-MA790XT-UD4P
Processor - AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975, 3617 MHz
Ram - 4 x 4Gb TakeMS DDR3-1333
Videocard - Palit GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1024 Mb)
Power - xilence 580 w
