System Freeze

You may have a "cooling problem" be sure that the PC case is well taken care of. If needed, that the video card has even more air flow or that immediate hot air, pushed out besides what it already does. Since, you seem to be into gaming, all too often cooling issues arise. Prolonged play and/or hi-end usage tends to find the weakest link. Thus, cooling is very important not only to keep up and running but also to reduce any "heat stress", because once that takes hold, again the weakest part will start to falter though it won't outright fail but produce symptoms such as yours. Also, if possible increase the wattage for your PC as well, 580W, maybe at the edge of good use, but having more is a good thing. If this PC has running well for some time and now seems to be acting up, this a result of heat stress, IMHO.