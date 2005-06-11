Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

System File Check (SFC) Question

by glenn30 / June 11, 2005 11:37 AM PDT

Win XP Pro SP-2

Which Windows XP disk(s)is used in performing a System File Check after installing SP-2? I have the original disk plus the SP-2 disk on separate disks that was used installing the original O/S. Also have a single disk subsequently slipstreamed with SP-2 intergrated into the disk. Is it permisable to use the slipstreamed disk for the SFC check? If not what is the recommended procedure?

TIA

Glenn

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: System File Check (SFC) Question
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: System File Check (SFC) Question
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Hi Glen, long time no see
by AussiePete / June 11, 2005 2:40 PM PDT

Firstly , from now on only use your "slipstreamed SP2 disks" for everything - you only need the other two disks to make another slipstream disk if the one you have is faulty.
Next, SFC - you can access this from the command prompt ie click start>run and in the box type.
------
SFC /XXXXXX where xxxx is something like SCANNOW
------
Try the above but type SFC /? - you will get all the options.

You can also access SFC from the recovery console - to do this boot from your XP (slipstreamed SP2!!!!) CD and select the recovery console when given the option.
Actually you can also install the recovery console on your hard disk so that you get the option to access it during boot - to see how to do this, in help and support, type the following in the search box
---------------
Install the Recovery Console as a startup option
----------------
Regards,
Peter

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks Peter! Yep long time no see...
by glenn30 / June 11, 2005 11:37 PM PDT

Your reply came too late at night here so I answer this Sunday morning! You answered fully my question and concern... so its the slipstream disk from here on. I know how to do the ''sfc /scannow'' using the start>run method.

Appreciate the Recovery Console explanation and method... this is all new to me. Take care, Peter... glad to see you again. As I told you before the aussies are our friends here in the states. Grin

All the best,

Glenn

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Glen I lied to you............
by AussiePete / June 12, 2005 1:41 AM PDT

you cant access SFC from the recovery console - I was think of "chkdsk" ...sorry!!!
But if a systems file is corrupt running chkdsk /r may help.
Regards,
Peter

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Peter.. no problem! Been lied to before! ;) :D j/k
by glenn30 / June 12, 2005 1:55 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
sorry, please explain techno jargon ''slipstreamed''
by nancy_kr / June 12, 2005 8:00 AM PDT

I haven't done a SFC for years but I vaguely remember it.
I don't care much for silly emoticons either as I believe they detract form serious inquiries.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Slipstreamed Win XP and SP-2..
by glenn30 / June 12, 2005 8:38 AM PDT

Is a process of combining the two individual disks into one disk... hence the name slipstream. One way of doing this is found here:

http://www.theeldergeek.com/slipstreamed_xpsp2_cd.htm

More information here:

http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&lr=&client=firefox-a&rls=org.mozilla%3Aen-US%3Aofficial&q=Slipstreamed+XP+SP2&btnG=Search

For anything more you are own your own. Grin I stumbled through this process months ago and have forgotten all the details. If you need to re-install the operating system it is nice to have it all in one place and on a single disk. May be useful also in doing as System File Check as previously discussed.

Regards,

Glenn

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.