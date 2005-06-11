System File Check (SFC) Question

Firstly , from now on only use your "slipstreamed SP2 disks" for everything - you only need the other two disks to make another slipstream disk if the one you have is faulty.

Next, SFC - you can access this from the command prompt ie click start>run and in the box type.

SFC /XXXXXX where xxxx is something like SCANNOW

Try the above but type SFC /? - you will get all the options.



You can also access SFC from the recovery console - to do this boot from your XP (slipstreamed SP2!!!!) CD and select the recovery console when given the option.

Actually you can also install the recovery console on your hard disk so that you get the option to access it during boot - to see how to do this, in help and support, type the following in the search box

Install the Recovery Console as a startup option

Regards,

Peter