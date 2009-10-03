My T220HD has been working fine for many months in TV and DTV mode - until today.

I was looking through the setup options etc on my T220HD today and discovered that there was an alternative software available. I realised thatthis was an upgrade and selected it. The instructions on the screen then asked me to push the blue button to confirm, so I did. The unit then turned itself off, then on again. No problem I thought - its just rebooting with the new software. Then it switched off again by itself, then on again by itself, then off again... and kept doing so. When it switches on, if I quickly switch to TV mode (from the TV DTV button on the remote), then analogue TV works fine. If I switch back to DTV it just switches on and off - too quickly for me to go back to the settings page to select the old software.





I do hope your Tech Support is as good as EIZO, I switched to you (after many happy years with Eizo) so I could have a dual use monitor/TV.



Please don't let me down, or this unit is going back to the store I bought it from as 'not fit for purpose' and I shall go back to Eizo



Thanks in advance.