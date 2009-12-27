Syncing contacts via Windows Mobile Device Center

Here I am using WMDC but the sync is with Outlook 2003. You didn't tell what holds these contacts. It is not WMDC.
I just did a hard reset on my HTC Dash phone, and am trying to sync it with my Vista laptop using Windows Mobile Device Center. The problem is that it appears to successfully sync, and in fact, most of my contacts are synced, but a substantial number of them are not being pulled over to the phone. When I go into Outlook and make a small change to a contact that did not sync, it immediately syncs upon saving the changes.
Any idea what is going on and/or how I can make sure that all contacts are synced?
Thanks