Syncing contacts via Windows Mobile Device Center

by shekala / December 27, 2009 9:09 PM PST

I just did a hard reset on my HTC Dash phone, and am trying to sync it with my Vista laptop using Windows Mobile Device Center. The problem is that it appears to successfully sync, and in fact, most of my contacts are synced, but a substantial number of them are not being pulled over to the phone. When I go into Outlook and make a small change to a contact that did not sync, it immediately syncs upon saving the changes.

Any idea what is going on and/or how I can make sure that all contacts are synced?

Thanks

4 total posts
Sync with what exactly?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2009 10:03 PM PST

Here I am using WMDC but the sync is with Outlook 2003. You didn't tell what holds these contacts. It is not WMDC.

Contacting syncing
by shekala / December 27, 2009 10:31 PM PST

The contacts are in Outlook 2007.

Now dive into the sync settings.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2009 11:00 PM PST
In reply to: Contacting syncing

I will not offer a step by step. If I have a typo, you can correct it.

Over in WMDC, under Mobile Device Settings I check if Contacts are set to sync from that WM device.

There is another long discussion about contacts in the Office forum.

Contacts and "Address Book" are often not in sync. I don't want another discussion about that. I wish MSFT had made that clearer years ago.

http://www.google.com/search?hl=enq=Office+Address+book+versus+Contacts&aq=f&oq=&aqi= finds these discussions.

Just one of the annoyances of Outlook?
Bob

