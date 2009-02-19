Synchronising with Evolution (under Ubuntu)

I'd try looking into what Google could possibly do in the short term. Perhaps the person who posted the following question could assist or point you to a more dedicated forum than this one-
Which manufacturer sells mobile phones that support synchronising one's contacts and calendar with Evolution, running under Linux (Ubuntu)? This is my Number One requirement.
Whilst it can be done with some existing models on the market, it is notoriously difficult to do reliably. If no native software is available, at least SYNCML should be supported, preferably over usb, but else over bluetooth.
Also important: support for RTL-languages (Arabic) and managing SMS through PC.
Not important: e-mail and high-end music capabilities.
Nice to have: camera, gps, dual sim / dual standby
Any pointers anyone, please, please?
