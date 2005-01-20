Synching MS Works with palm

I plugged my new palm zire 72 into my dell, and it said everything synched just fine. On my MS Works task launcher, there was a setting for synching palm, and making MSWorks the default program for synching. I click it, says everything is set up and ready to go. Just to test the whole thing and make sure palm really is compatible with MS Works, I've put in some contact names and addresses on the palm. I also have contact names on my MS Works spreadsheet. Call me an idiot, but I can't find where either information has landed in the other location. I did install the palm desktop software, and I see where the palm-entered info comes up on my PC, in the palm desktop software. But the MS Works doesn't seem to be involved in any way.



Frankly, if it's going to be a huge difficult deal, I don't really care at this point if the info on my palm goes directly into MS Works, or I can maybe transfer to MS Works from the Palm desktop sw that already holds this info, on my PC.



I want to be able to:



1. Back up my contacts entered into my palm, onto my PC

2. Be able to send out merged mass mailings using the info entered on my palm (gathered from when I'm out and about and writing potential customer info down), AND my PC, (where I'm inputting info from checks as contact information)



I hope this all makes sense - I'm very confused myself. The girl at Office Depot said her palm synchs with her MS Works just fine.



Thanks for your help.

Paula