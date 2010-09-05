Cameras forum

sx20 is - Image Stabilizer / Hand Shake?

by Robert730061 / September 5, 2010 8:03 AM PDT

Newbie question:

I've been using my sx20 for 5 months. I mostly shoot out doors, landscape, in the mountains.

Is the Image Stabilizer something that runs constant or is it something I may have shut off?

Is the Image Stabilizer something different from Hand or Camera Shake.

Thanks,
Robert

It's the "IS" in SX20 IS
by PistonCupChampion / September 5, 2010 11:39 AM PDT

Image stabilization is always on, but it can be manually turned off, which is recommended for use on a tripod. IS is designed to minimize hand/camera shake; it won't help reduce blur of a moving subject. For that you need high shutter speed.

Ding!!! The light just cam on.....;-)
by Robert730061 / September 5, 2010 10:31 PM PDT

PCC,
Thanks for the reply. I never made that connection.....IS / Image Stabilizer (can't see the forest from the trees).

I have some longer distance shots (Mountain Stuff) that might be a bit blurred. A tripod is not an option for me while hiking.

Bottom line is I want to learn more about this camera I'm using. I upgraded from a Canon SD600 to this because of the Wide Angle, 12 mp and the 20x zoom.

Thanks again,
Robert

