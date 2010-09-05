sx20 is - Image Stabilizer / Hand Shake?

Image stabilization is always on, but it can be manually turned off, which is recommended for use on a tripod. IS is designed to minimize hand/camera shake; it won't help reduce blur of a moving subject. For that you need high shutter speed.
Newbie question:
I've been using my sx20 for 5 months. I mostly shoot out doors, landscape, in the mountains.
Is the Image Stabilizer something that runs constant or is it something I may have shut off?
Is the Image Stabilizer something different from Hand or Camera Shake.
Thanks,
Robert