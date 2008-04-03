Swivel LCDs?

Seems like you have made your decision but I thought I would throw my two cents in...

Don't get hung up on Video Quality when purchasing a Digital Still Camera. If Video is a Priority then search for a Video Camera--that being said remember that when it comes to video often it is the content of the video that makes it good or bad--Rather than the quality of the video. Digital Still cameras shoot very adequate video but it is a far cry from what you can get from a true video camera, but they are much much smaller. Besides when it comes time to share these videos you will be making as small a digital file as possible to send/share. Even You-Tube crunches full quality video when you upload it. I prefer the ease of taking video with a small package and don't mind the quality trade off for home videos.



You will not be sorry with the decision to get the Vari-angle Lens. It really does change the way you will take photos/video. Low angle shots and self portraits will become much easier.



The S-5 is at the top of my shopping list for my next camera and I think is a very good choice. Be warned this is a pretty big digital camera--to big to fit in a shirt or pant pocket. So if small size isn't a priority you have a great camera at the top of your list.



