by eagrimm / April 3, 2008 11:08 PM PDT

I'm looking for a new digital camera (upgrading from a 3MP Canon S30). I've seen folks walking around with digital cameras that have swivel LCDs, which allow you to preview self-portraits. This seemed like a neat feature which would allow me to easily take pictures of my husband and me together. I haven't been able to find many models that have this feature so far. Is there a reason for this (ie: some problem with flip-screens that causes them to break, etc)?

I've seen some cheap-looking "hybrids" that claim to be a digital camera and camcorder in one, like the Mustek DV520T. I'm very suspicious of an all-in-one on the cheap like this, but if anyone has thoughts about these hybrid models as an alternative to digital cameras, I'd be interested to hear them. The reason I mention this is that the hybrids seem to have the flip/swivel LCD more often than pure cameras do.

Bottom line: I'm interested in taking pictures that are good quality but wouldn't be printed bigger than 8x10, and I'd like the ability to shoot brief videos too. I'm more of a point and shoot person, but a lot of buttons and features don't bother me. I'm hoping not to spend much more than 400-500, but I'm flexible. But, I'm interested in a swivel LCD, too. I primarily use Macintosh computers. Are there any models out there that would fit the bill?

20 total posts
Swivel LCDs
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 4, 2008 12:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

Mustek digital camcorders.
These are cameras that are designed and built in China.
The video ability is the same as any digital camera.
But the still image ability is not as good as a digital camera.

Take a look at the Canon TX1.
It is designed to look like a camcorder, but it is also a very capable still camera.

I will give you a list of digital cameras with a flip LCD later today.

Why there are so few flip designs:
...it adds cost to the camera.

Swivel LCDs
by eagrimm / April 4, 2008 12:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs

The TX-1 certainly looks interesting, but I haven't seen any pictures of it with the LCD swiveled to the front. I'm thinking of something like what's pictured here: http://www.oreillynet.com/pub/a/oreilly/digitalmedia/2005/03/09/casio_p505.html
Basically, it allows you to point the camera at yourself and see a preview on the LCD. Do you happen to know if the TX-1 has that kind of capability?

Thanks so much for your help!

All of the swivel screens I have seen can swivel to the
by Kiddpeat / April 4, 2008 1:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs

front. Even my Canon video camera's LCD can do this. I think it is a given these days, but most folks don't use them this way. Thus, it's not an advertised feature.

Current Digital Cameras with articulate LCDs
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 4, 2008 6:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs

I don't know if they can swivel to the front of the camera.

The Casio P505 is out of production.

Canon TX1, A650IS, S5-IS
Fujifilm S9100
Panasonic FZ50
Sony H9, H50

Digital Camera swivel LCD name list
by eagrimm / April 4, 2008 10:54 AM PDT

Thanks very much for providing me with a list of cameras that have the swiveling/articulated LCD. I found a model I like (the Powershot S5 IS) from a link I found while looking at the Canon model you suggested. I appreciate the help!

Vari-Angle LCD
by fettahaha / April 5, 2008 10:29 PM PDT

Seems like you have made your decision but I thought I would throw my two cents in...
Don't get hung up on Video Quality when purchasing a Digital Still Camera. If Video is a Priority then search for a Video Camera--that being said remember that when it comes to video often it is the content of the video that makes it good or bad--Rather than the quality of the video. Digital Still cameras shoot very adequate video but it is a far cry from what you can get from a true video camera, but they are much much smaller. Besides when it comes time to share these videos you will be making as small a digital file as possible to send/share. Even You-Tube crunches full quality video when you upload it. I prefer the ease of taking video with a small package and don't mind the quality trade off for home videos.

You will not be sorry with the decision to get the Vari-angle Lens. It really does change the way you will take photos/video. Low angle shots and self portraits will become much easier.

The S-5 is at the top of my shopping list for my next camera and I think is a very good choice. Be warned this is a pretty big digital camera--to big to fit in a shirt or pant pocket. So if small size isn't a priority you have a great camera at the top of your list.

Other Cameras to consider
PowerShot A650
PowerShot A640
PowerShot A630

Re digital swivelLCDs
by stan303 / April 11, 2008 4:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs

I would check out the Olympus FE310 for a second camers Specs Are 8.0 megapixel 5X Opitical zoom Takes Stills, Printable To A4 At 8. megapixels .movies with sound 17 min.on 1 gig.card. price At aprox. $180.00 Plus card .no swivel display .Mount on trypod And use time delay To be in picture

The real reason...
by LordLiverpool2 / September 10, 2009 3:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs

... has nothing to do with cost. Otherwise expensive high-end DSLRs would have them, and cheap point-and-shoot cameras would not. The opposite is the case. The real reason why DSLRs don't have flip designs is snobbery. They're associated with low-end consumer equipment and professional users are suspicious of them. Irrationally so, in my view, because they deliver substantial benefits and have no real drawbacks.

Nikon Coolpix S-10 LCD Swivel Camera
by pyromate / April 4, 2008 4:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

The Nikon Coolpix S-10 was a friend of mine for some time. It was a very serious shooting camera with 10X Optical Zoom and the LCD screen rotated 360*. I upgraded to a DSLR and the S-10 went....somewhere. Although no longer listed in the Nikon line-up, you can view it here http://www.nikon.com/about/news/2006/0824_03.htm I found the S-10 to be a bit cumbersome to take self portraits without using the self timer, and dropped it once. Overall it was a great camera with vibration reduction and powerful zoom capabilities for creative situations. It may be back again someday in a new format.
Pyromate

Canon sells them
by AJLC / April 4, 2008 10:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

Canon Models in production-Their trademark is 'vari-angle' LCD

PowerShot Pro 1
PowerShot G5
PowerShot S1 IS
PowerShot A80
PowerShot A95
PowerShot G6
PowerShot A620
PowerShot A610
PowerShot A630
PowerShot A640
PowerShot TX1
PowerShot S5 IS
PowerShot A650 IS

You might want to check out digital camera review site like
Steve's Digicam http://www.steves-digicams.com/
or
DP Review http://www.dpreview.com

You can use these sites to look for features you want.

Thanks!
by eagrimm / April 4, 2008 10:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon sells them

Thanks very much for the tips. I definitely appreciate you looking up the proprietary name for the "swivel LCD" feature I was looking for - that made it a lot easier to search for. I think I'm going to go with the Powershot S5 IS. Thanks again!

My opinion.
by Bermellon / April 8, 2008 2:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

Sony made a great one.
Sadly they aren't in production.
The latest ones are the DSC-F77 and the amazing DSC-F88.
Instead of the LCD, they rotate their Lenses.
Check them.

Sony addict here...
by funkikitti / April 10, 2008 12:09 AM PDT
In reply to: My opinion.

I had the F-88, used it for a little over a year. After finding the dsc-R1, had to have it. Pre-ordered the dsc-r1 with swivel screen. I love it!! I'm getting ready to sell it, as I have now ordered the A-700 and 350 (can't make up my mind). The 350 has a 3" swivel.

The DSC-F88 is the Best.
by Bermellon / April 12, 2008 4:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Sony addict here...

The DSC-F88 is a Compact Camera that fits in any pocket.
Also, the rotating lens can take pictures at any degree without using a tripod.
I prefer the DSC-F88 over a bulky camera.

I own a Conon G3 and...
by csingh / April 10, 2008 12:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

I own a Conon G3 that ive bought 5 years ago, and it still has to be one of the most powerful, tough, strong cameras ive owned to date. Ive purchased 4 since then, and have extensively used many others.

The image and picture quality is simply stunning. You can take extremly large pictures that come out amazingly clear! There are also many advanced functions in the camera, such as manual digital zoom and others.

It has the swivel screen that you mention in your post. My personal experiance with it has proven to be very useful. The screen is sturdy and doesnt feel like it is going to break at all. Ive never felt like I was about to snap it, or anything like that.

It is even useful if your trying to take a picture from high above your head, just lift the camera and swivel the screen down towards you; thus allowing you to take pictures at a higher level with a screen showing where you are pointing!

Highely recommend getting any of the Canon G series... I belive the most current one is a G5.

Hope that helped you decide!

Canon G series
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / April 10, 2008 1:10 PM PDT

The G series has always been Canon's premium camera.

The G cameras that use the very bright and very sharp f/2.0 lens ended with the G6.

The G7 is an entirely new camera which abandoned the excellent f/2.0 lens.
The f/2.0 was dropped because it was too costly to manufacture.
The new lens is f/2.8 and 6X optical zoom.
It is a sharp lens but not quite equal to the f/2.0 lens.
All previous G cameras had RAW capabilities - The G7 does not.

The G9 is the latest model and it added RAW capability.

...
..
.

The Canon S5 SI is a great choice
by myke54 / April 11, 2008 10:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

Camera has all the features that you are looking for and more. Costs about $350 at most major stores. Good picture and video quality. Video is limited only by the size of the SD card that you use. Has a lot of extra features, but works great in auto mode too. Swivel screen works very well; allows for difficult angle shots. Also, this camera will accept optional wide angle lens and other filters...

S5 IS - Right choice
by erudite82 / April 11, 2008 1:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Swivel LCDs?

Canon S5 is an excellent digital camera for its price. 12x optical zoom, image stabilization, 8.0 MP, DVD quality video capture, swivel LCD, full user programmable mode as well as built-in modes for taking pictures in doors and out doors, it even has a hot shoe for flash along with its own built-in flash. Another great feature is that the S5 IS can be easily integrated with (I don't know the exact terminology - what professional photographers use as external stand alone integrated flash stands), its own flash doesn't raise/open automatically if flash mode is on or required, which is a good thing if you are using external flashes(via hot shoe) ... I must say it is the best camera that I have owned yet. You have definitely made the right choice.

S5 IS - Right Choice?
by sceadgugenga / April 17, 2008 10:18 AM PDT
In reply to: S5 IS - Right choice

I too have been looking for a swivel screen camera to replace my S2 IS. The S5 IS does seem to have attractive features. However, I have read some forums where people have been having memory card errors with this camera(the reason I need to replace the S2 IS). For the S2, the people at canon told me that it was not the camera, it was the memory card (yes, all six cards from varying manufactures including the card included with the camera). That doesn't make logical sense to me, but that is their verdict.

I have to say that when the camera isn't screwing up, it takes great photos, and I have read that the images from the S5 are great too. I however just wanted to caution you to look into what complaints people have had with the camera, because my experience with Canon support has not been very productive. Good Luck! I'm interested in hearing how it goes for you

