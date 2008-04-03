Mustek digital camcorders.
These are cameras that are designed and built in China.
The video ability is the same as any digital camera.
But the still image ability is not as good as a digital camera.
Take a look at the Canon TX1.
It is designed to look like a camcorder, but it is also a very capable still camera.
I will give you a list of digital cameras with a flip LCD later today.
Why there are so few flip designs:
...it adds cost to the camera.
I'm looking for a new digital camera (upgrading from a 3MP Canon S30). I've seen folks walking around with digital cameras that have swivel LCDs, which allow you to preview self-portraits. This seemed like a neat feature which would allow me to easily take pictures of my husband and me together. I haven't been able to find many models that have this feature so far. Is there a reason for this (ie: some problem with flip-screens that causes them to break, etc)?
I've seen some cheap-looking "hybrids" that claim to be a digital camera and camcorder in one, like the Mustek DV520T. I'm very suspicious of an all-in-one on the cheap like this, but if anyone has thoughts about these hybrid models as an alternative to digital cameras, I'd be interested to hear them. The reason I mention this is that the hybrids seem to have the flip/swivel LCD more often than pure cameras do.
Bottom line: I'm interested in taking pictures that are good quality but wouldn't be printed bigger than 8x10, and I'd like the ability to shoot brief videos too. I'm more of a point and shoot person, but a lot of buttons and features don't bother me. I'm hoping not to spend much more than 400-500, but I'm flexible. But, I'm interested in a swivel LCD, too. I primarily use Macintosh computers. Are there any models out there that would fit the bill?