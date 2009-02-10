Phones forum

by goldengirl53 / February 10, 2009 7:07 PM PST

I guess I don't understand why....
I have Alltel and Sprint- two phones. I think they are both CDMA. Why can't I just switch my 2 phones- I like one better than the other, and would just like to switch them- keeping both active. Hope this makes sense to you. Alltel is not being taken over by Verizon in the northern states.
Is there a way I can do this?
Thanks

Switching phones.
by davidhoffman / February 11, 2009 1:12 AM PST
In reply to: switching my phones???

Please clarify what you are trying to do. Do you want to take the Alltell phone and put it on the Sprint network? Do you want to take the Sprint phone and put it on the Alltell network? Are you trying to do both of those tasks? Are you trying to get both phones on the same network?

switching my phones
by goldengirl53 / February 12, 2009 11:13 AM PST
In reply to: Switching phones.

Yes- that is exactly what I want to do- just switch the 2 phones. The one that I use the least is the one that I like the best. I use both phones, but want to switch them.

Difference between CDMA & GSM carriers
by Pepe7 / February 16, 2009 12:35 AM PST
In reply to: switching my phones

The main difference is, CDMA carriers like Sprint, Alltel & Verizon use the ESN (electronic serial number) on the actual phone to gain access to their networks/services. GSM carriers are slightly different in that they require an active SIM card along with any compatible device (handset). In this regard, you can move the SIM card to another (unlocked, or locked to the carrier in question) phone and still get service. Switching phones among the various CDMA carriers isn't as easy since they would have to be made aware of the new ESN and also have the phone's firmware/software be compatible with a new carrier's services. You will have to call customer service to see if they will (yet) allow this switch. They might very well tell you to go with a GSM carrier for this model of service.

-Pedro

pepe7
by goldengirl53 / February 20, 2009 3:29 PM PST

Thanks for the info...unfortunately you are speaking Greek to me. I see where people have posted that they bought phones and are NOT having any trouble with them working. WHERE do they have the phones Activated? I just want to 'switch' my 2 phones- put the Alltel on the Sprint account, and the Sprint on the Alltel. Can I do this? Where do people go to find info about things like this? I am in a very rural area and have limited place to ask questions. What store for phones can I ask stuff?
Thank you.

change phones
by birdmantd Forum moderator / February 20, 2009 10:30 PM PST
In reply to: pepe7

To change handsets, you would have to call your provider to switch the ESN #'s and w/ CDMA (Sprint/Verizon/Altel) and not all phones are capable of being used on another carrier. Only GSM carriers (At&t/T-mobile) use SIM cards, can be unlocked to use on other carriers and do not require customers to call in to their carrier to swap handsets.

Didn't I already suggest calling CS?
by Pepe7 / February 21, 2009 12:07 AM PST
In reply to: change phones

LOL

cheers

