Switch vs. Hub

You are correct. I'm not sure why your IT guy is telling you that Hubs are better.. they are not. There are one or two other things you may want ot check as well.



1. Make sure that the port on the switch that the PC is plugged in to is running at 100Mb full duplex, if it is set to auto it doesn't always mean that it is.



2. Make sure that the NIC on the PC is also set to 100Mb full duplex.



3. If your network has VLAN's make sure that the router is configured correctly and that there aren't any Routing Loops. It might be wise to put the server and the PC on the same VLAN if they are not already. If they are check to see if the PC has a HOSTS and LMHOSTS file configured properly.



4. Check to see how large a packet size the router is allowing if you are crossing a router.



5. Check to see how many file locks the software has allowed. It may even be down to the PC not being beefy enough.



Hope this helps.



Raz.