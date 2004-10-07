Switch vs. Hub

Dumb hubs are deadly for business use. With a switched hub not only can machine 1 talk to machine 2 at the same time that machine 3 talks to server 10, but if Buffy's machine's network card fails it does not bring the entire company network down.
Give the price of switched 10/100 hubs you can't afford to keep a dumb hub in a business.
It's the cheapest way to speed up a LAN.
In closing, I don't find dumb hubs in many businesses since most got tired of the problems.
Bob
Good Day all...
I am having some performance issues with a network accounting package, and talking with the IT person at the developer I am being told by him that using a switch with network intensive software such as this over a mapped network drive isn't going to do as well as using a hub would..
He says: "It seems to have to do with the number of files that each workstation has open when they are in the software. Switches don't seem to be able to handle that traffic as well as hubs could"
This really doesn't sound accurate according to everything that I am reading on-line about hubs and switches. I am actually reading that it is the other way around where the switch should better handle the load whereas a hub wouldn't..
Am I wrong here??
Thank you...