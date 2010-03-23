a bird doesn't learn to glide by flapping his wings.
I happened upon an interesting program a few days ago. I don't recall which channel, and I coldn't find my answers on the 'net.
It appears that new technologies have shown that some of the practices once thought to help sportsmen with their swings because it made the bat or club feel lighter, is not true.
It showed the speed, distance, and accuracy of a good baseball swing without swinging 2 bats on the way to the plate. Hitting the ball after the 2 bat pre-swing resulted in a slower speed, less distance, and less accuracy in hitting the "sweet spot" on the bat.
It was the same for golf clubs,
The conclusion was that the athlete;s body /muscles/reactions had been trained to a specific level, and the 2-implement swing interfered with it.
The program also said it wold explode the myth re: the relation of the laces on a football to the kicker.
Unfortunately, something interfered with my watching that portion of the show.
Angeline