Swap memory_ how much is needed

For most users, check the box next to "System Managed Size" is the best option.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I've recently switched from Linux because it overheated my laptop. I installed Win XP SP 3. I partitioned my hdd in only 2 primary partitions, c and d. I don't know how to create the swap memory, as I did at Linux installation (at the first partioning). It appears that Windows did it already, because at Virtual Memory it says: minimum 2024 and maximum 4096 if I remember well, and allocated curently it is 2024MB. I don't know if it is ok, I didn't touch anything here. My RAM is 4 GB in Bios, but windows recognizes only 3 GB.
Should I modify those values from Virtual Memory settings? Thanks. Michael.