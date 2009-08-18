Swap memory_ how much is needed

Windows Legacy OS forum

by Michael_XP / August 18, 2009 1:54 AM PDT

Hello,

I've recently switched from Linux because it overheated my laptop. I installed Win XP SP 3. I partitioned my hdd in only 2 primary partitions, c and d. I don't know how to create the swap memory, as I did at Linux installation (at the first partioning). It appears that Windows did it already, because at Virtual Memory it says: minimum 2024 and maximum 4096 if I remember well, and allocated curently it is 2024MB. I don't know if it is ok, I didn't touch anything here. My RAM is 4 GB in Bios, but windows recognizes only 3 GB.

Should I modify those values from Virtual Memory settings? Thanks. Michael.

Let Windows Manage It
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 18, 2009 2:16 AM PDT

For most users, check the box next to "System Managed Size" is the best option.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Thanks, but there is a contradiction apparently
by Michael_XP / August 18, 2009 3:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Let Windows Manage It

Grif, I did as you said. After restarting, at "Recommended" appears 4554 MB and at "Currently allocated" it says 3036 MB. Is it a contradiction? Should I leave it like that?

Yep, Unless You Have Problems, Leave It....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 18, 2009 4:33 AM PDT

The "Recommended" will have a lot to do with the amount of RAM you have installed on the machine and what was created intially by the machine. (It's normally 1.5 times the recognized RAM installed and therfore, someone with less RAM installed will have a lower "Recommended" number.) The "Currently allocated" is exactly that.. the amount currently set up as a swap file. If Windows needs more, it will create a larger file. With the amount of RAM you have now, it shouldn't be an issue.

Hope this helps.

Grif

