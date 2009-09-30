I'd use one; wish they could also be...
* touchscreen for menu control
* touchscreen for sketching, note taking, etc. (also, handheld/tiltable, like Wacom's Cintiq line)
SURVEY: Uses for "mini-monitors"...
Now that multiple monitor set-ups are becoming more common on desks, I wonder if people really need them and if so, for what. Consider these little guys:
http://gizmodo.com/5370986/doublesight-mini-usb-displays-are-cheap-enough-to-imagine-on-your-desk
If you can find a use for them, what would the be used for? What beyond their current function set would you want them to do?
Best,
Shalin