The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

SURVEY: Uses for "mini-monitors"...

by shmody / September 30, 2009 2:11 AM PDT
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: SURVEY: Uses for "mini-monitors"...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: SURVEY: Uses for "mini-monitors"...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
I'd use one; wish they could also be...
by shmody / September 30, 2009 2:15 AM PDT

I'd use one; wish they could also be...

* touchscreen for menu control
* touchscreen for sketching, note taking, etc. (also, handheld/tiltable, like Wacom's Cintiq line)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Portable 2nd monitor for laptop
by anonymousjoseph / September 30, 2009 7:37 AM PDT

At the current size, they'd be perfect as a secondary display for a laptop due to their portability. They could display Twitter/RSS/Facebook/... or a HUD (picture iStat on a mimo). I think the current size (7") is fine, and touchscreen support would be nice, especially if it were multitouch. Then, it would be similar to the iPhone XL/iTablet that we've been hearing so much about lately, but with more processing power. That would be further improved with wireless USB/HDMI, as one could theoretically put a battery inside and use it wirelessly. Yes, I know, I'm almost completely reinventing it, but I'd buy that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
we already use them to monitor what's being piped to our
by minimalist / September 30, 2009 9:22 AM PDT

lobby video screens. It feed up a lot of space for us to just mount an array of these on a wall.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I would use, but Cooley said they run super slow...
by robstak / October 4, 2009 10:59 PM PDT

the USB ones at least...

A TOUCH SCREEN one would be SUPER handy for sure.... use it like an optimus keyboard...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) hmmm...with USB 3.0, it probably won't be slow no more...
by shmody / October 5, 2009 7:36 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) good point. bring it!
by robstak / October 5, 2009 1:53 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.