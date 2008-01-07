TVs & Home Theaters forum

Surround Sound Connection - Bose Lifestyles & Comcast HD Box

by nycaimee2 / January 7, 2008 12:34 AM PST

I just bought a Bose Lifestyles surround sound system and want to connect it to the cable box so I can hear HBO/Showtime/cable movies in surround sound. We have Comcast cable and have an HD/DVR cable box. I currently have the Plasma HDTV connected to the cable box through HDMI and everything else is all hooked up. The only thing I am missing is the connection between the cable box and the Bose for the surround sound of cable movies (not included by Bose). I believe it's a coaxial Monster cable connection that I need, however, I do not see anywhere on the cable box to put a coaxial cable (there is a hole on the Bose receive through). Does anyone have Comcast and have a solution around this? THANKS!

7 total posts
(NT) Bose Lifestyles?? Which one??? John
by jcrobso / January 7, 2008 3:26 AM PST
Optical Cable...
by mrusnak / January 7, 2008 3:30 AM PST

You should be able to run an optical cable from the comcast box to your bose receiver. This will give you the digital sound.

Optical Cable
by nycaimee2 / January 7, 2008 4:04 AM PST
In reply to: Optical Cable...

Thanks -- that's actually kind of what I was thinking because I remember seeing the optical cable input on the Bose system. Do you know of a good one -- brand, model, etc. -- especially given that I will mainly be using it for surround sound of movies shown on cable, etc.? Thanks again -- I think this may work!

IMO... there is really
by mrusnak / January 7, 2008 4:14 AM PST
In reply to: Optical Cable

no difference from one optical cable to another. You can order one oat www.monoprice.com, www.bluejeanscable.com or pick one up at Wal-Mart or Target. Hope this helps.

Reply to (NT) Bose Lifestyles?? Which one??? John
by nycaimee2 / January 7, 2008 3:34 AM PST

Lifestyle 28

Life Style 28
by kishihara / February 9, 2008 1:12 AM PST

Did you get Bose Video enhancer (for Life Style)?
You may want to get this. There are two HDMI inputs and one out-put.
I would connect your cable and your DVD (or Blu-Ray player) to Bose Video enhancer (that is connected to your Life Style 28) via good quality HDMI, then to your HDMI TV.
You should only need HDMI connection between your Cable or DVD player to Video Enhancer (HDMI cable is capable of carrying both Video and sound in digital format).
If you want to maximize your investment to your Life style, I would get this Bose Video Enhancer.
KI

Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 7 total posts
