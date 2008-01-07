Surround Sound Connection - Bose Lifestyles & Comcast HD Box

I just bought a Bose Lifestyles surround sound system and want to connect it to the cable box so I can hear HBO/Showtime/cable movies in surround sound. We have Comcast cable and have an HD/DVR cable box. I currently have the Plasma HDTV connected to the cable box through HDMI and everything else is all hooked up. The only thing I am missing is the connection between the cable box and the Bose for the surround sound of cable movies (not included by Bose). I believe it's a coaxial Monster cable connection that I need, however, I do not see anywhere on the cable box to put a coaxial cable (there is a hole on the Bose receive through). Does anyone have Comcast and have a solution around this? THANKS!
