Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
37 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Paragraphs? ;)
by
Pepe7
/
July 23, 2012 1:16 AM PDT
Understand, if you broke your text up a little it would be easier to read ;). That said, I will take a stab at your post.
If and when you buy a new (HD, presumably) TV, you wouldn't necessarily have to change your sound system unless you did want to be able to enjoy proper surround sound. You could continue to keep on using built-in (HD)TV speakers and still hear all audio tracks from the content you wish to view, from all disc/broadcast sources. At the very best, any new (HD)TV is only able to produce stereo sound or matrixed (=faux) surround with the built-in speakers. New equipment would handle it properly as well. True surround though does require the speakers you apparently do not want to add. FWIW, most DVDs do have a separate stereo soundtrack on the physical disc. From over the air broadcasts, I believe if it's broadcast content in 5.1 surround, the equipment is converting it to stereo. Two speakers still work if that's how you want to go
Collapse -
ok
Thanks for explaining that dvds have a separate stereo sound track. All of the new TVs in my price range have pathetic little speakers that offend my ears and they don't have analog audio out jacks. This is what is so frustrating: I know the TVs decode any surround sound they see and mix it down to analog stereo to send to the two built-in speakers. That is the signal that I need to send to my stereo receiver. It may need to be impedence matched and/or have hazardous voltages removed and/or have its level adjusted, but that is the analog stereo signal that I need. And, as a bonus, its level is controlled by the TV remote control. The TV manufacturers will not let me have it. They apparently want me to throw away my current audio equipment and buy all new stuff, and they won't even provide the info I need to make intelligent decisions about what to buy.
Collapse -
That was very hard to read. BUT
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 23, 2012 3:08 AM PDT
Today's system setup is more like this:
SOURCE (BD/DVD player/ STB) -> HT -> HDTV
It appears you are trying to get the HDTV to output audio which most can do but in most cases it's only stereo. You also omit the make/model number or it is buried in that paragraph post.
Some folk are upset that the jacks are different or there is only an optical output and get further upset when you ask why they bought a set the didn't have the jacks they wanted.
Anyhow, it appears you need to consider the new ways of setting this up.
Bob
Collapse -
Impdance matched? Hazardous voltages?
by
Pepe7
/
July 23, 2012 3:33 AM PDT
Nope. Not for your purposes. A totally different discussion. That's only when you start delving into matching speakers to amplifiers or receivers. And even under those circumstances it's not that critical with very typical off the shelf parameters.
There *are* digital optical to analog RCA converters that some folks do use on newer HDTVs, but you may have to work a little to find the right one. I recall at least a thread of two here on this topic. (It may be as simple as a quick trip to Radio Shack though.) In any case, this converting device would allow you to not have to worry about the fact that most of the newer HDTVs (as you have discovered) no longer have analog audio outputs. At least you could potentially keep your current stereo/speaker combo that you are happy with. Maybe put that savings towards a better quality HDTV(!)
For reference, it would be something like the following (probably not the best quality out there):
http://www.amazon.com/SANOXY-Digital-Optical-Converter-Adapter/dp/B005DIRI6I/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1343064733&sr=8-1&keywords=digital+optical+coax+to+analog+rca+audio+converter+adapter
Collapse -
I tried this and it didn't work.
I wanted to start from scratch, but maybe a recent events report will help. My state was going to start charging sales tax on Amazon purchases, so I ordered a TV from them before I could find the info I needed. I figured I could find the info and a solution while it was being shipped. I tried the new TV's built-in speakers and they were unacceptable. Then I bought this DAC http://www.ebay.com/itm/390412710811?ssPageName=STRK:MEWNX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1439.l2649 and it didn't work. Here is the user's manual for the TV http://service.us.panasonic.com/OPERMANPDF/E-HELP_E50.PDF Panasonic customer support couldn't tell me how to get the TV to work with the DAC. I tried a "sound bar". It worked, sort of, but it was unacceptable and overpriced. I sent it all back for refunds just before the refund deadline when I couldn't find a solution. I don't want this TV because of other problems, but as an example, what info do I need from the manual or the TV website in order to choose a DAC that will work? BTW, I did try Radio Shack and the clerk said they didn't sell anything that would have worked. Looking at the technical details for the DAC that you referenced, how do I tell if it will work with a particular TV?
Collapse -
No one I know will stand up as tell you this will work.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 23, 2012 12:16 PM PDT
It should, it's not that expensive and it appears to be returnable.
Collapse -
PS. You don't want it. Sorry
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
July 23, 2012 12:18 PM PDT
But the lack of paragraphs meant I have to try very hard to see what your SPECIFICATIONS are. These are simple stereo things so no surround sound for you.
Bob
Collapse -
more specs
I see that the operator's manual doesn't have all the specs or the model number. Here are the tv's specs . http://shop.panasonic.com/shop/model/TC-L42E50?t=specs What information do I look for to match an optical digital to analog audio converter to a tv?
Collapse -
It's referenced in the manual (p.146)
by
Pepe7
/
July 24, 2012 1:17 AM PDT
Also, look at 'audio output' on their spec breakdown chart. It states 'digital optical output'. That's where you connect the converter. The real issue is, did your correctly configure your HDTV to utilize this port to properly send audio out(?) As Bob & I have suggested, there's no 'formula' sometimes when using such converters. They either work as advertised, or they do not. Trial and error/patience is a must. Otherwise, you must find the needle in a haystack HDTV with analog outputs for your needs.
When you buy another converter, make certain to go into the TV settings and turn the TV speakers 'off', then hook up your toslink cable to the converter, then red/white to your stereo/AV receiver.
Collapse -
I saw the light
I saw red light coming out of the fiber optic cable whenever it was plugged into the TV and the TV was turned on. I connected everything correctly and tried it with the built-in speakers turned off and turned on. There was no signal coming out of the RCA jacks on the converter. What else did I need to do to "correctly configure the HDTV to utilize this port to properly send audio out"?
Collapse -
What type of audio content and...
by
Pepe7
/
July 24, 2012 11:58 AM PDT
...sources did you try? The Panasonic manual also mentions copy protection preventing some content (certain DVDs) from being passes along via digital optical audio output.
Also, did you check the receiver Aux/ input as well?
Collapse -
ok
I only tried over-the-air broadcast TV.
Collapse -
also
Yes, the receiver input was a known good one.
Collapse -
simple sound from your tv
i wanted to watch cable[hd with a coax and optical on the box before i sent the singles properly though a av with hdmi.so i sent the digital cable to my dac, the coax or optical on the cable box, the dac turned my digital signal ta analogue through the two cables on on my my dac. i sent these to my tv inputs. for picture i sent a 3.1 cable directly to my tv,hdmi cable. now for the suprise, there are many two sattalite and subwoffer that will plug right into your headphone jack, which now is pumping out your cable tv signal, i used a grado extention and adapter to give a little room. the speaker system iam using is made by harman kardon and it just made it easy, but i dont see why a y cable with rcas would not run some small speakers or for asmall investment in a head phone/pre amp[everyone should have one] wouldnt run some larger speakers.i am running my cable this way, untill i get the system together.your investment would be adigital cable, an hdmi, and check out the harmon kardon mini system[great for computers,later]and you will be in biz. hope you appreciate my paragraph!
Collapse -
dvds are down sampled low
if you are not using hdmi sometimes it is impossable to run surround sound even with a proper av. hdmi is the only way to get around the bandwith issues that sony and the other powers that be keep us down with. they lower the bit rate and frequency as well.
Collapse -
Re-read the OP's first post
by
Pepe7
/
July 25, 2012 12:48 AM PDT
He's not asking about passing along surround sound, merely to be able to continue to enjoy stereo sound of some kind and not lose any audio tracks.
Without qualifying your statements above (e.g. distinguishing among inputs, brands, sourced material, etc.), it's hard to make sweeping generalizations as such. 'Surround sound' is not all the same. To clarify what you were getting at though, HDMI is capable of sending along the newer expanded wideband surround sound tracks (lossless formats- Dolby True HD, DTS-HD), while digital optical/digital coaxial can only send along 5.1/AC-3 (lossy).
Collapse -
headphone jack
The TV I bought did not have a headphone jack, or I probably would have tried that. I have some doubts about using a headphone jack to connect to a receiver input (aka line in, aka aux input), though. I have tried it before and got noticeable distortion. I have a portable CD player with a headphone jack and a line out jack. When I accidentally plug my Bose table radio into the headphone jack, I get a garbled, distorted sound. I read somewhere that the distortion is caused by impedence mismatching between headphone jack circuitry and standard line in jack circuitry, but I don't completely understand all the details. What I learned from this is: only connect a line in jack to a line out jack, not a headphone jack.
Collapse -
Headphone jack to AV receiver not recommended
by
Pepe7
/
July 25, 2012 12:54 AM PDT
For the reasons you have provided, it's not usually recommended.
Collapse -
Sounds like a lot of screwing around to me ;)
by
Pepe7
/
July 25, 2012 12:51 AM PDT
Just set up a proper AV system (for modest cost) and be done with it(!)
Collapse -
Maybe an AV receiver (Look, paragraphs!)
I don't want to add 6 more speakers in little plastic boxes to the room nor the cables to trip over. Do you know how big HPM-100s are? The room is a little crowded already. Wait, do you mean get rid of the big speakers? You wouldn't listen to stereo music on the surround sound speakers would you? I expect that would ruin the stereo imaging. Unless it only uses the 2 front speakers for stereo music. I don't know.
I have been continuing research and discovered that DVDs only have Dolby Digital encoding or Dolby Digital and DTS coding and any modern DVD player will decode either code. And they will decode any of the many versions of Dolby Digital or DTS and probably future versions. And THX is not a coding format. So that answers some of my original questions. I don't know, but presumably the TV can decode whatever it receives over the air and send the decoded 6 audio channels to an AV receiver. If an AV receiver can mix those six channels down to two, I can keep using the two speakers I already have. I have been reading some AV receiver manufacturers websites and I don't see any information about that. I have never had to work so hard to spend money. Maybe this is what is wrong with the economy. Does anybody out there use an AV receiver with just two speakers?
Collapse -
It depends on what type of sound you are after
by
Pepe7
/
July 25, 2012 2:43 PM PDT
My setups focus on movies/tv & surround content more than they does listening to music in stereo, like when I was younger and didn't have to share systems/spaces with the family ;).
That said, I am familiar with those monster Pioneers. My experience though is that they are much more capable if you mate them with an appropriate, better quality amp, especially class A. The whole 'super tweeter' functionality is a bit overblown as well, but that's a different discussion. ( I supposed it was marketing hype back in the day.) Most important point is that you would like to continue to us them, maybe with a new AV receiver (which you could precisely).
Nearly any new AV receiver (with surround options) will also permit you to only use two speakers and select stereo audio output. You could always add center/sub/rears later on if desired.
Truth be told, there are ways to hide speaker wires so you won't trip over the whole shebang, and could enjoy a surround audio track of a movie like you might in the theater. The stone age of wires all over the place was long ago ;).
Collapse -
That is good news!
I still have not found evidence on the AV receivers manufacturer's websites that they can mix the audio channels down to two, but if they can, that is a good option. Another thing I wonder about is if I would be able to control the volume of each of the surround sound channels. I see complaints about some systems that the center channel, which usually has dialog on movies, is too quiet so the actors words can't be heard over the other channels. The manufacturers don't seem to want to talk about that. If I do get an AV receiver, I will be ready for real surround sound when I get a more suitable room to put it all in.
I may have another option. On the Panasonic website, I found reference to using an optical digital to analog audio converter on another model of TV to allow the use of "legacy" stereo receivers. When I asked Panasonic customer service on the phone which DAC would work and how I would set up the TV to work with it, they had no information. I emailed them the same question and maybe they will do some research and eventually answer the question. I am sure I would not be able to control the volume on individual channels with a DAC, though.
Collapse -
Yes, you can control levels from each speaker
by
Pepe7
/
July 27, 2012 1:28 AM PDT
That's what generally *needs* to be done since each room/AV system/speaker placement is a little different. Sometimes, it's the content which requires you to tweak the levels on your surround system.
You would benefit from spending some time over at a much more specialized forum such as AVS, where they will slice and dice these topics for you into oblivion if you like ;). Understand, Panasonic customer service does not get paid to help you research your system/needs. It's an unrealistic assumption that they would actually spend their work time to assist you. That's why forums are more helpful. Information to help users such as yourself.
Start here and register/post your questions regarding the DAC part:
http://www.avsforum.com/f/91/audio-theory-setup-and-chat
FWIW, they have a whole slew of FAQs here:
http://www.avsforum.com/t/824554/setting-up-your-home-theater-101
Collapse -
"control volume on individual channels with DAC"
by
Pepe7
/
July 27, 2012 4:04 AM PDT
Would you mind clarifying what you are asking here?
(I missed this part when read your post and replied earlier.)
thanks
Collapse -
control volume of individual channels with DAC
If I used a DAC, I would not be able to control the volume of the individual channels before they are mixed to stereo. The TV does not have a way to do it (at least not the one modern TV I have used) The DAC can't do it. And the stereo receiver definately can't do it. So, if I am watching a movie and the dialog is not loud enough, too bad. I was presuming that an AV receiver would have such an adjustment. I am still not sure about that. I have looked at the customer comments about various DACs and there seem to be too many problems not including compatibility issues. I am ruling them out.
Collapse -
Yes, it's called a volume adjustment ;)
by
Pepe7
/
July 31, 2012 6:48 AM PDT
Sure, that functionality would be on all AV receivers.
Real world example- when I listen to the accompanying DD 5.1 audio track from many of the Comcast movies (on demand/etc.), normally I have to increase the receiver volume to hear the action.
Collapse -
That would not help.
I am talking about the volume of the center channel relative to the other channels. If you just turned up the volume on the receiver, it would turn up the volume on all the channels, and you still would not be able to hear what the actors were saying.
I spent a little more money this time to buy a less expensive TV and Sony STR-DH520 AV receiver. As you told me, it is able to mix surround sound down to stereo. Now the problem is that it doesn't have a way to adjust the equalization. Some music is recorded with too much bass or too much treble and I need a way to fix that in order to enjoy listening to it. That is why even the cheapest stereo receivers have always had controls for that. There were at least base and treble knobs on the front, sometimes a midrange knob, and some had graphic equalizers, and a loudness button to boost base and treble when the volume was turned down. This is a big step backwards and it is unacceptable. I looked at the Sony website for an AV receiver that has these controls and did not find one. I will look at other manufacturers now.
In setting up this TV, I found it has a way to select the type of signal that it puts out on the optical digital audio output. It can be surround sound or PCM (which I think must be stereo). The TV I bought before did not have such a selection so it must have only put out surround sound. The DAC I bought before could only decode PCM or LPCM. That must be why they did not work together. The less expensive DACs can only decode PCM or LPCM.
Collapse -
Sure, you can still adjust Bass/Treble settings
by
Pepe7
/
August 2, 2012 1:28 AM PDT
There may not be knobs, but you can still go into the menus and adjust accordingly for the two front speakers. I believe the 'Direct' sound mode would be the only sound mode where you could not make these adjustments, but other sound modes allow the front speaker Bass/Treble levels to be altered. Look at p.59 in the manual here:
http://store.sony.com/wcsstore/SonyStyleStorefrontAssetStore/pdf/warranty/SEL-asset-248878.pdf
Read through entire manual if you haven't already, esp. pp54-59 to get a sense of how you can tweak everything.
Collapse -
You are right again, sir.
I think my eyes had started to glaze over by the time I got to this section before, and I thought it was only about surround sound. After reading it carefully, I see that bass and treble can be adjusted on stereo sound with the remote control as long as "analog direct" is not selected. You have to start with the "amp menu" button, not the "menu" button or the "pop up/menu" button or the "top menu" button. That is a little more complicated than twisting a knob on my old receiver, but I could muddle through. Still, now that I have a TV that should work with an inexpensive DAT, I could save about $200 by getting one and using my old receiver. I like the idea of using a manufactured item until it can't be fixed anymore before recycling it. I think I will try a DAC.