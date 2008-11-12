Some do, some don't. More about at http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=cell+phone+tether+laptop&btnG=Google+Search&aq=f&oq=
is it possible to connect my cell phone to my eee pc netbook and surf the web using my net connection on the cell?
is it possible to connect my cell phone to my eee pc netbook and surf the web using my net connection on the cell?
Some do, some don't. More about at http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=cell+phone+tether+laptop&btnG=Google+Search&aq=f&oq=
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.