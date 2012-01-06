PC Applications forum

Tip

Supersonic PC

by mediawork / January 6, 2012 4:44 PM PST

I can't track down a large Microsoft freewaree download which which speeds up computers for gamers. Hi Microsoft - can you send me the details - please?
(The excellent free and paid-for software company IOBit provides a similar gizmo. But I don't want it: it speeds up the computer by temporarily disabling features such as email. I need email on at all times on my machine. Spammers on Facebook now know this, but what the hell....).

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Supersonic PC
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Supersonic PC
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
A few comments
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 6, 2012 9:26 PM PST
In reply to: Supersonic PC

No sure why you are asking in these forums that Microsoft to send you the details. I doubt they visit here that often.

You are wise to refuse IOBit, but not for the reasons you state. It is toxic software and is never recommended in these forums because of all the damage it continuously does. So I have to wonder why you would want to put your computer through similar trials and tribulations with any other similar software.

As to Microsoft freeware, without any details I doubt anyone is going to be able to help you.

"Spammers on Facebook now know this". What is 'this'?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Search on Microsoft
by Dick Humfrey / January 9, 2012 6:00 AM PST
In reply to: Supersonic PC
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.