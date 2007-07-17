Sunrocket goes out of business

You didn't receive anything, so you should call your credit card company to take the charge off.
This stinks. Signed up with Sunrocket VOIP service for a full year at the end of last month. Haven't even gotten my gizmo yet to make calls and I got an email from a friend that refers to a New York Times article showing a internal memo saying that the company was going out of business as of COB yesterday. Wonder whats going to happen to customers who just signed up. Are we out all the money that they just pulled from our credit cards?