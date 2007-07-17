Sunrocket goes out of business

The CNET Lounge forum

by wiredprogrammer / July 17, 2007 12:19 AM PDT

This stinks. Signed up with Sunrocket VOIP service for a full year at the end of last month. Haven't even gotten my gizmo yet to make calls and I got an email from a friend that refers to a New York Times article showing a internal memo saying that the company was going out of business as of COB yesterday. Wonder whats going to happen to customers who just signed up. Are we out all the money that they just pulled from our credit cards?

Dispute the charge
by ktreb / July 17, 2007 2:44 AM PDT

You didn't receive anything, so you should call your credit card company to take the charge off.

Argh...
by oxal / July 17, 2007 8:08 AM PDT

My wife actually tried to use our (SunRocket serviced) phone to call 911 this morning and...nothing. Fortunately it turned out not to actually be a life-or-death thing, but still. Got us switched over to Comcast Voice and preserved our phone number (i think -- talk to me in a week when they do the actual port-over).

The thing I can't get over is how abrupt this was.

credit
by conniegirltn / July 19, 2007 11:58 PM PDT

Just call your credit card company and tell them to dispute the charge. They will take it off. They took off a charge for me when something like that happened to me. Good thing you put it on a credit card.

SunRocket
by mtarin / July 22, 2007 12:50 AM PDT
In reply to: credit

Anyone have any idea why my SunRocket service is working again? My friends phones are working as well.
Thanks.

Contracts?
by Dirty Pirate / July 22, 2007 4:34 PM PDT
In reply to: SunRocket

I wonder if they are being forced to restore services and so a gracefil shutdown. As in migrate or give the chance for their customers to migrate off of the service.

I have seen the CRTC in Canada do this to a couple of companies. I am not sure if that is the case here. But it would make sense to me if the American system has the same rules.

Just a thought.

There is one other thought that I just had... the lawyers told them to do it beause litigation is going to be huge.

