Suggestions for Std. Def Camcorders with good video quality?

by warpcandi / October 20, 2009 3:39 AM PDT

I am looking for a standard definition camera that has:
- great picture quality, even under florescent lighting
- is compatible with macs
- records to a hard drive rather than DV tapes

I'm avoiding HD because the file size is too large, and I am also avoiding DV tapes as they are costly and I go through ~5 a week.

I currently own a Sony HDR XR100, and that seems to be working well for me. After a bit of tinkering I found that I could upload the videos using iMovie, and then edit the video using Final Cut Pro (which is ideal).

Any suggestions?

If you like the XR100,
by boya84 / October 21, 2009 1:55 AM PDT

How come you don't keep using it? If the files are too large, have you tried selecting a lesser video quality capture in the camcorder's menu?

I hope this helps
by dpulley17 / November 6, 2009 5:47 PM PST

I spent alot of money and tried alot of SD camera's that showed poor perfomance just recording family videos in a my living room. My hobby is a videography doing weddings and other small events (just a hobby).
I just just can't understand why a camera could cost 300-500 dollars for a SD camera that shows poor grainy quality in medium lightling conditions. Believe me, I really tried every setting possible.
The only camera that I used (also currently have) is a panasonic pv-gs500. But it is a miniDV and discontinued. I just picked up another on off of ebay for about $375. Great controls like iris,wb and shutter.
I used this camera along side my Panasonic DVX100B for weddings.
I know you mention Hard drive based camera, but keep your ming open to miniDV. I use miniDV also for my Canon HV30 high def camera.
I just see so many people wonder how to archive their video footage, once they're hard drives ar full. Even though hard drives are getting cheaper, you can always have the miniDv tapes for archived footage.
Good Luck
oh yeah, put a wide angle lens,lens hood and a external mic on it, it will look pretty professional.

why not
by chickenorfish / November 7, 2009 2:03 AM PST

why not just use your current cam in sd mode?

SD mode
by dpulley17 / November 7, 2009 3:05 AM PST
In reply to: why not

I'm not sure if this is the case , but alot of HD camera's have poor quality when recoring in SD mode. Especailly under certain lighting conditions. The quality is better when recorded in HD and down converted when transfer to the computer.
wierd how that happens.

thats the 1st
by chickenorfish / November 7, 2009 8:13 AM PST
In reply to: SD mode

thats the 1st ive heard of that. ive used a sony sr11 in sd mode and the video was great

