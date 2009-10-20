Suggestions for Std. Def Camcorders with good video quality?

How come you don't keep using it? If the files are too large, have you tried selecting a lesser video quality capture in the camcorder's menu?
I am looking for a standard definition camera that has:
- great picture quality, even under florescent lighting
- is compatible with macs
- records to a hard drive rather than DV tapes
I'm avoiding HD because the file size is too large, and I am also avoiding DV tapes as they are costly and I go through ~5 a week.
I currently own a Sony HDR XR100, and that seems to be working well for me. After a bit of tinkering I found that I could upload the videos using iMovie, and then edit the video using Final Cut Pro (which is ideal).
Any suggestions?