Suggestions for Std. Def Camcorders with good video quality?

I spent alot of money and tried alot of SD camera's that showed poor perfomance just recording family videos in a my living room. My hobby is a videography doing weddings and other small events (just a hobby).

I just just can't understand why a camera could cost 300-500 dollars for a SD camera that shows poor grainy quality in medium lightling conditions. Believe me, I really tried every setting possible.

The only camera that I used (also currently have) is a panasonic pv-gs500. But it is a miniDV and discontinued. I just picked up another on off of ebay for about $375. Great controls like iris,wb and shutter.

I used this camera along side my Panasonic DVX100B for weddings.

I know you mention Hard drive based camera, but keep your ming open to miniDV. I use miniDV also for my Canon HV30 high def camera.

I just see so many people wonder how to archive their video footage, once they're hard drives ar full. Even though hard drives are getting cheaper, you can always have the miniDv tapes for archived footage.

Good Luck

oh yeah, put a wide angle lens,lens hood and a external mic on it, it will look pretty professional.