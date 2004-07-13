Suggestions for sites for Pocket PC software

One of my favorite sites is http://superwaba.com which allows you to not only create your own applications, but has a few gems for use.
Bob
Can anyone suggest sites for downloads of pocket pc software?
Please try http://www.freewareppc.com/
Have a good stuff there.
