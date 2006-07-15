Suggestion to CNET forum staff

Can't really say much about future functionality except for the two things Lee has confirmed:

1.) 3 forum layouts that chan be selected by the user.

2.) Removal of the ''create new discussion'' 'button' from within threads .

We'll have to wait for more information to surface.



As to bug fixes, there are three I'd expect to see taken care of relatively shortly:

1.) Hyperlinking : Hyperlinking is no longer working in the Vista forum, as well as the select other new forums. This happened before the forums' official release and has returned.

2.) Logging in to post : If you click the Reply button while not logged in, you are prompted to do so. However, when you type your message it states you are replying to ?Unknown ?? and the post is submitted as its own thread, not as a reply. This happened last month and is once again a problem.

3.) There's also one thing I consider to be a minor privacy issue, but would rather not go into details.



Aside from that, some of the ongoing issues include message marking, slow load times, 'most recent posts/replies' not updating, forum 404s, and scrolling using the 'page up' and 'page down' keys. They've attempted to fix those issues previously but haven't completely remedied them. Unfortunately that means it may take a while to plug the leaks.



John