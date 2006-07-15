Suggestion to CNET forum staff

Just wanted to let you know that the removal of the "Create new discussion" 'button' has already been approved. However, we probably won't see any changes to the forums (except for the repairing of any major bugs that pop up) for a while since the engineers are busy working on their next major release.
The other suggestion I like. I wouldn't have it automatically inserted when you click the 'reply button' since those of us who use custom subjects (such as myself) would have to delete it. Instead if the poster leaves the subject blank for a reply I'd have it automatically inserted upon previewing or submitting. Hopefully they'll see this and include it in the final revisions.
Regards,
John
These are two of my pet peeves with the forums.
IMHO, replies to a message should default the subject to the subject of the original message. For example, the default subject for a reply to this message should be
re: Suggestion to CNET Forums programming staff.
If the poster wants to change it they would be free to do so.
Also, [Create new discussion] should not appear on the same line as [Reply to this message] and [Track this discussion]. Too many folks wind up clicking it rather than [Reply...]. If it must be on a discussion page, it should be in the header just as it is on the main forum page.
My $0.02.