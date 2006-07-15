Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

General discussion

Suggestion to CNET forum staff

by ramarc / July 15, 2006 4:29 AM PDT

These are two of my pet peeves with the forums.

IMHO, replies to a message should default the subject to the subject of the original message. For example, the default subject for a reply to this message should be
re: Suggestion to CNET Forums programming staff.
If the poster wants to change it they would be free to do so.

Also, [Create new discussion] should not appear on the same line as [Reply to this message] and [Track this discussion]. Too many folks wind up clicking it rather than [Reply...]. If it must be on a discussion page, it should be in the header just as it is on the main forum page.

My $0.02.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Suggestion to CNET forum staff
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Suggestion to CNET forum staff
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
The second one is in the works...
by John.Wilkinson / July 15, 2006 10:29 AM PDT

Just wanted to let you know that the removal of the "Create new discussion" 'button' has already been approved. However, we probably won't see any changes to the forums (except for the repairing of any major bugs that pop up) for a while since the engineers are busy working on their next major release.

The other suggestion I like. I wouldn't have it automatically inserted when you click the 'reply button' since those of us who use custom subjects (such as myself) would have to delete it. Instead if the poster leaves the subject blank for a reply I'd have it automatically inserted upon previewing or submitting. Hopefully they'll see this and include it in the final revisions.

Regards,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The engineers are busy working on their next major release.
by taboma / July 15, 2006 3:42 PM PDT

John, I can hardly wait! Thanks for your warning,
Remember the last major disaster with a new release?
OH NO, Not Again!!!???
When will this happen?

Will my blue control bars come back again? (Spewed HTML codes)
I kind of miss them after three months of not seeing them.
What's next for us?? The control bars better not be pink!
I hate pink. Better blue.

Just what will the new release do to improve and fix what exactly?

-Kevin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well...
by John.Wilkinson / July 16, 2006 1:24 AM PDT

Can't really say much about future functionality except for the two things Lee has confirmed:
1.) 3 forum layouts that chan be selected by the user.
2.) Removal of the ''create new discussion'' 'button' from within threads.
We'll have to wait for more information to surface.

As to bug fixes, there are three I'd expect to see taken care of relatively shortly:
1.) Hyperlinking: Hyperlinking is no longer working in the Vista forum, as well as the select other new forums. This happened before the forums' official release and has returned.
2.) Logging in to post: If you click the Reply button while not logged in, you are prompted to do so. However, when you type your message it states you are replying to ?Unknown ?? and the post is submitted as its own thread, not as a reply. This happened last month and is once again a problem.
3.) There's also one thing I consider to be a minor privacy issue, but would rather not go into details.

Aside from that, some of the ongoing issues include message marking, slow load times, 'most recent posts/replies' not updating, forum 404s, and scrolling using the 'page up' and 'page down' keys. They've attempted to fix those issues previously but haven't completely remedied them. Unfortunately that means it may take a while to plug the leaks.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
re: The second one is in the works...
by ramarc / July 16, 2006 8:35 AM PDT

thanks for the feedback John. automatically supplying the default if left blank is OK. another reply noted folks found it a pain to change the subject and that's why it's not left blank. however, a simple bit of javascript could easily select all text in the subject so clearing would be simple.

it would be nice if the new release used ajax functionality and just popped up a div for replying directly from the message page. also, a tooltip style preview of the message would be really cool... just mouseover the message in the list and first paragraph displays.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: ".......replies to a message
by John Robie / July 16, 2006 12:21 AM PDT

should default the subject to the subject of the original message."

That's the way it was in the old forum system and people complained it was a PITA to erase and put in their own subject.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remove "Create new discussion"
by John Robie / July 16, 2006 12:40 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Forum Feedback & Announcements forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.