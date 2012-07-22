Internet Service Providers forum

Question

Suddenly no connection to the net

by saythinkdomake / July 22, 2012 1:19 AM PDT

4 or 5 days ago I was on the internet via my laptop with no problems just as always when suddenly the internet connection seemed to drop. The wireless signal at the bottom right of the desktop was (and is) still responding and obviously receiving high signal from the router, however there is an exclamation mark hovering over this symbol.

When clicking this exclamation symbol it runs through a kind of Windows fix which tells me some kind of connection is broken.

I've phoned BT, our provider, multiple times and gone through their instructions like changing some cables, unplugging and re-plugging the router, typing in the IP address into a browser to see if it responds (it does), but to no avail.

BT did mention very vaguely that it could be something to do with their 'exchange' whatever that means but they haven't seemed to have done a thing.

Currently using a TP Link Wireless router that has worked fine for over a year, and this also connects via ethernet to our desktop home PC. Also tried using an old non-wireless router to see if it was our router, but the problem remains.

Any help would be extremely appreciated, thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Suddenly no connection to the net
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Suddenly no connection to the net
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
The most common cause I run into?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 22, 2012 1:29 AM PDT

The most common cause I run into is an expired antivirus. Norton, Kapersky and maybe a few others drop/block the internet when they expire "to be safe."

I'm not convinced that's it in this case with the ! symbol so try system restore to when the PC worked. If not then be ABSOLUTELY SURE your files are safe and let your PC guru take a look or the place that does your service.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PS. Forgot a nice test I use.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 22, 2012 1:31 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Suddenly no connection to the net
by ceewizard / August 14, 2012 4:56 PM PDT

What they meant by "exchange" is where your cable goes to what's also called a "meet point". This is where your line meets with the other lines. The problem might be there and/or with Windows. Windows has what's called Windows Sockets and it consists of these things called "LSP"'s (Layered Service Providers)., and they're linked together like a chain. If for any reason the chain is broken or can't be "reset", you won't be able to connect to the internet. Try WinXP Fix, it might resolve the issue on your end, If they fix the problem on their end. It has the option to backup your registry, I suggest you exercise that option.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Internet Service Providers forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.