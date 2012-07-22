Suddenly no connection to the net

The most common cause I run into is an expired antivirus. Norton, Kapersky and maybe a few others drop/block the internet when they expire "to be safe."
I'm not convinced that's it in this case with the ! symbol so try system restore to when the PC worked. If not then be ABSOLUTELY SURE your files are safe and let your PC guru take a look or the place that does your service.
Bob
4 or 5 days ago I was on the internet via my laptop with no problems just as always when suddenly the internet connection seemed to drop. The wireless signal at the bottom right of the desktop was (and is) still responding and obviously receiving high signal from the router, however there is an exclamation mark hovering over this symbol.
When clicking this exclamation symbol it runs through a kind of Windows fix which tells me some kind of connection is broken.
I've phoned BT, our provider, multiple times and gone through their instructions like changing some cables, unplugging and re-plugging the router, typing in the IP address into a browser to see if it responds (it does), but to no avail.
BT did mention very vaguely that it could be something to do with their 'exchange' whatever that means but they haven't seemed to have done a thing.
Currently using a TP Link Wireless router that has worked fine for over a year, and this also connects via ethernet to our desktop home PC. Also tried using an old non-wireless router to see if it was our router, but the problem remains.
Any help would be extremely appreciated, thanks!