Sudden onet weird keyboard problems

by Noianul / September 26, 2015 7:35 AM PDT

Hello everyone, I have a Dell XPS L702x laptop about 4 years old, never modified any of it's components, never had major problems with it before. Two days ago I cleaned my mouse forgetting to turn the laptop off first, and then noticed a bunch of opened stuff on the screen, didn't pay much attention, just closed them all and also did a restart. When it restarted, it displayed my desktop all right but I got a notice on my antivirus that the "identity component is not active", internet was not working and when pressing ctrl+alt+del instead of showing me the usual options it had blank places to fill in with login information. I shut the computer off, turned it on again the next day and the problem was there again for a few minutes then spontaneously solved itself and I was again logged as the (only) user as usual. But ever since then my 1 key on the keyboard doesn't respond unless I keep it pressed long enough and it starts making a whole row, and ocassionally it also happens with keys 2 and 3 (and right now when writing this post the 1 key suddenly started working normally and the 2 is problematic instead, it just keeps fluctuating randomly). Also, when pressing shift+ the necessary key to type the symbols > : and ? it also pastes whatever text I have copied in addition to the symbol, so I need to delete it afterwards. This is very annoying when typing and also makes gaming impossible, can anyone can help me fix these weird errors?

Sometimes it helps to
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2015 7:47 AM PDT

1. Try scanning for and removing malware. Part of your PC issues sounds like an infection but it could be hardware which you can be sure if you read and do step 2.
Scan with Grif's list at http://www.cnet.com/forums/discussions/how-to-remove-pup-option-603542/#post-f742c795-5881-433b-a29b-6d758efe5cd3

2. After you have made another full backup of what you can't lose, reset the machine to it's factory condition. If it's hardware the problem will remain and it's time to consider if it's worth repairing.

Further details
by Noianul / September 26, 2015 6:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Sometimes it helps to

Hello, thank you for the reply. I tried everything from Grif's list, also did a full scan with avg antivirus, and even though they removed lots of stuff, the keyboard problem remains unaffected. I also tried uninstalling the keyboard from device manager and the driver got reinstalled on restart but the problem persists I would really like to be able to solve this without reseting the whole laptop for it would be very time consuming to install all my needed software again. A few more details in case they are helpful: I found that not only shift and >, ? trigger the pasting but also * ( and ) .The 1 2 3 keys sometimes work flawless but will start to have the problem again if I use shift and the keys which trigger the pasting. Also, if I switch to another language keyboard the same keys remain problematic even if their symbol changes. I also found some threads of people whose shift by itself triggers pasting and this is solved by messing with the insert key, but this did not work. Also I am using windows 7.

That's a bad sign. "they removed lots of stuff"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 27, 2015 6:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Further details

I could be wrong since I don't see what that stuff is but it does open the possibility the OS got banged up. I'm sure you've read time after time about backing an image for the day it gets this banged up.

Moving on. Slip in a blank HDD and set the old one in a safe place. Restore it and see if it's a hardware issue.

try doing a system restore
by renegade600 / September 26, 2015 6:49 PM PDT

try doing a system restore to a previously saved restore point prior to when the problems started.

restoring problems
by Noianul / September 27, 2015 6:05 AM PDT

Hello, thank you for the reply, I hald a system restore point to the day the problems appeard but several hours before I noticed them and another restore point a week before that. I decided to first try the restore point from that day, it worked even though the initializing restore phase took about an hour, however the problem was not fixed, and when I wanted to try to restore again to the point a week before I found it was deleted, as well as another few points from several weeks ago. So I decided to undo the restore, but the process failed because of some error with GIMP and the undo restore point got deleted, so now I am left with only a 2 year old system image restore point that I am not sure if I should use...

no association
by James Denison / September 28, 2015 7:09 PM PDT
In reply to: restoring problems
"But ever since then my 1 key on the keyboard doesn't respond unless I keep it pressed long enough and it starts making a whole row, and ocassionally it also happens with keys 2 and 3 (and right now when writing this post the 1 key suddenly started working normally and the 2 is problematic instead, it just keeps fluctuating randomly). "

Probably not associated with the first problem, just coincidental. It's possible though there's a keyboard driver you need to replace, but this sounds more likely a keyboard hardware problem. Carefully vacuum that area of the motherboard, or use some canned air, be sure any crumbs are out.
Solved
by Noianul / September 30, 2015 2:12 PM PDT

Hey guys, thanks everyone for the answers! I decided to wait the problem 2 more days then dedicate a day to a windows reinstall, and just when I was about to do that it solved itself spontaneously, both the pasting and the unresponsive buttons. All I did was to desperately and crazily push many keyboard buttons real fast. Really weird...

