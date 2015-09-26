Sudden onet weird keyboard problems

Hello everyone, I have a Dell XPS L702x laptop about 4 years old, never modified any of it's components, never had major problems with it before. Two days ago I cleaned my mouse forgetting to turn the laptop off first, and then noticed a bunch of opened stuff on the screen, didn't pay much attention, just closed them all and also did a restart. When it restarted, it displayed my desktop all right but I got a notice on my antivirus that the "identity component is not active", internet was not working and when pressing ctrl+alt+del instead of showing me the usual options it had blank places to fill in with login information. I shut the computer off, turned it on again the next day and the problem was there again for a few minutes then spontaneously solved itself and I was again logged as the (only) user as usual. But ever since then my 1 key on the keyboard doesn't respond unless I keep it pressed long enough and it starts making a whole row, and ocassionally it also happens with keys 2 and 3 (and right now when writing this post the 1 key suddenly started working normally and the 2 is problematic instead, it just keeps fluctuating randomly). Also, when pressing shift+ the necessary key to type the symbols > : and ? it also pastes whatever text I have copied in addition to the symbol, so I need to delete it afterwards. This is very annoying when typing and also makes gaming impossible, can anyone can help me fix these weird errors?