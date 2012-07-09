Strong Smell in French Door Refigerator

Because of the issue with this smell, I will never own another Samsung product again. TV, appliance, phone... NEVER! This issue REALLY ticked me off.



Fortunately, I believe I found the source of the smell in our refrigerator. As with other posts I've read, it's a putrid chemical smell. Like very rotten food but with a chemical kicker. After emptying the refrigerator my wife and I were scrubbing the inside and I began to sniff everything inside. I took the ice maker tray out and smelled the ice. It had that smell and it was strong. I knew it wasn't the water because the water in the filter didn't smell. I sniffed the ice chute in the door and it also had a strong odor. We cleaned it thoroughly, and at that time I removed the white rubber/plastic grommet that fits between the door and the ice maker. It smelled bad too. I washed the grommet with hot, soapy water and then dried it. I smelled it again and about puked. It smelled twice as bad after washing it as it did when I removed it. Without a doubt, that was the putrid chemical smell.



My theory is that it had some sort of coating, and after a couple of years of water and ice going over it, it starts to break down and emit whatever chemical it's made out of. It's not completely rubber or plastic, but appears to be very cheaply made. Our friends have the same refrigerator, same grommet, but have only had it for 6 months. Their grommet does NOT smell... yet.



Because the refrigerator circulates air inside, the chemical spread throughout all of the drawers and the foam "filter" at the back of the box. Any packaging made of cardboard or porous material absorbed the odor. Glass bottles even smelled but were easily washed off.



In order to get rid of the smell entirely, you have to remove the back panel inside of the refrigerator that houses the fan and filter. I wiped down everything and left the panel out for a few days, spraying it with Windex and dusting with baking soda.



After 4 weeks, there is no smell. I threw out the grommet and am currently not using the upper ice maker. I plan on turning the ice back on, but have chickened-out so far, worrying that the smell will come back! It probably won't smell, but as much as the ice maker leaked before, I'm not sure what type of mess it will create without the grommet. Hopefully this helps!