by TME4TLS / July 7, 2012 10:17 PM PDT

Some weeks ago, we noticed a strong smell in the refrigerator section of the Samsung French Door we bought in Jan '10. We checked all the food, threw out anything that looked even remotely funny, washed the interior and did a general cleaning. The smell abated a bit but has come back.

The smell is somewhat close to alcohol and has permeated everything in the box. A service tech was here last week to work on the cooling system, the cooling fan froze and the drain was clogged somewhat but he was unable to give us a clue as to what the smell is.

When he was finished we again cleaned everything in the box since it was cleaned out, washing with a dishwasing detergent until our arms were sore. Again the smell returned. The tech said to wad up a piece of newspaper and leave it in the box which would absorb the odor. DOESN'T WORK!

Now we are waiting for parts to arrive and for the tech to again to return to install them. But the smell still lingers. Do anyone have any kind of a remedy.

BTW Samsung service is pitiful! They do answer the phone, they are apologetic and they are able to set up a service call. But the nearest repair person is 90 miles away. Then we found out they assigned to repair to two different companies. The service call was set for Wed, then went to Thur, and then to Fri. Since we were going to be out on Friday, I called to schedule. The repair tech showed up on Friday. The repair tech finally showed up on Tue.

Re: Strong Smell in French Door Refigerator
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 9, 2012 4:18 AM PDT

TME4TLS,

Allow me to also apologize. If you could tell me what model number is, I may have a more specific suggestion. But here's a general one: have you tried baking soda?

-- HD Tech

Strong Smell Inside Refrigerator
by TME4TLS / July 9, 2012 11:42 AM PDT

The unit is a RF268AB purchased at Lowes in March 2010, serial number 43FB4GBSB00360D

We have tried baking soda, vinegar, washing with a dishwashing detergent and crumpled newspaper as the technician from A&E suggested. Nothing works. The smell is as strong as ever with an alcohol smell which has permeated all the food inside. If I could afford to do so, I would roll it out to the street and buy something American made.

Re: Strong Smell Inside Refrigerator
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 10, 2012 12:53 AM PDT

TME4TLS,

I took a look at your model, and there are bunch of places for a spill to have gone down into. So perhaps when you have the tech come out to fix the other things, you can ask him to disassemble some of shelving so that you can clean all of that and get into some of the nooks and crannies of the fridge.

-- HD Tech

Stinky Refrigerator
by TME4TLS / July 10, 2012 4:58 AM PDT

We have:
1. Removed all the shelves in the doors and washed them with hot water and dishwashing detergent.
2. Removed all the shelves, drawers and drawer slides from inside the refrigerator including the long drawer at the bottom and its slide and washed everything with hot water and dishwashing detergent.
3. Washed down the inside of the box with hot water and dishwashing detergent.
All this has been done twice and it is cleaner today than it was when it was built. Quite frankly, I am tired of washing the box out only to have the smell return.

I am ready to remove the drain tube and replace it with something else if flushing it with Clorox doesn't work. The box stinks and the alcohol smell is getting the best of me. If you can suggest a real fix instead of just telling me there are a lot of places for spills to hide, I would appreciate the help.

Re: Strong Smell Inside Refrigerator -
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 10, 2012 6:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Stinky Refrigerator

TME4TLS,

Just thought I'd clarify this, but you only smell this when you open the fridge, right?

-- HD Tech

Stinky Refrigerator
by TME4TLS / July 12, 2012 4:44 AM PDT

Yes, we only smell the strong odor when the upper doors are opened. No smell in the freezer.

Re: Stinky Refrigerator
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 13, 2012 6:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Stinky Refrigerator
Stinky Refrigerator
by TME4TLS / July 13, 2012 9:49 AM PDT

The links provided were absolutely no help whatsoever. All I got was three ads for Google Drive, whatever that is supposed to be.

As for the cracks and nooks, we have cleaned this box until we are blue in the face. The smell persists despite all the cleaning efforts we can muster. Maybe you can do better. Let me know and I will provide my address so you can come clean the box.

Stinky Samsung
by TME4TLS / July 13, 2012 9:52 AM PDT

BTW Heard from another Samsung refrigerator user about 90 miles away who has the same strong smell intheir box. Surprise, Surprise! I'll bet Samsung knows exactly what causes this stink.

You will not like this
by 38372 / March 2, 2014 4:04 AM PST
In reply to: Stinky Samsung

The oder you are refering to is most likely caused by decayed broccoli,coliflower,or lettece. As they let off a gas that reacts with the poly liner . The smell & taste in other foods & ice cubes is discusting. I have ran into this in all brands of refrigerators. There is no for sure fix. I am a appliance tech with 30 years experance. You can try a mixture of warm water & vinalla extract wipe out whole ref. Also can put a few pieces of charcol (do not use the type that has lighter fluid in it) The charcol will absorb oders.In most cases I have encountered The smell lingers for years.
At one time the company I worked for sent the fridge back to manufacture. There response was as stated above Spoiled Food. Once this smell starts it most likely will not go away.

Pictures worked here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2012 9:56 AM PDT

However I'm in the USA without any odd PC issues. Try PhotoBucket next time if they can't see these.

Not biological decay
by KenDay0407 / July 10, 2013 2:53 PM PDT

The smell we are all referring to is petro-CHEMICAL, not biological.

Chemical Smell, Samsung French door, Twin Cool Refrigerator
by KenDay0407 / January 8, 2013 1:39 PM PST
In reply to: Stinky Refrigerator

Same. Strong chemical smell that gets into food, especially butter, eggs, cheese, anything high in fat. Four boxes of baking soda and thorough washing didn't help. I finally turned the unit down to below 38 degrees and the smell went away. That was a year ago. Now it's back, stronger than before. It fills the room with the odor of... solvent or a plastics plant. I turned the unit down again, to no avail. I'm sure Samsung would just stall; they're not going to replace a $2400 fridge, and they're not going to re-manufacture all of plastic components.

No food spill causes a plastic smell. We didn't spill benzine or paint thinner in our refrigerator!

So, technology that pollutes what it is supposed to preserve. Why am I surprised?

Re: Chemical Smell, Samsung French door, Twin Cool Refrigera
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 9, 2013 12:57 AM PST
AMAZING!
by TME4TLS / January 9, 2013 5:01 AM PST

Of all the times I called Samsung for help, I received little if any direction. KenDay0407 posts once and Samsung is more than helpful with a reply. In the future, I will choose where my dollars go for appliances a lot more closely.

BTW If anyone wonders why A&E is so slow to set up a service call, it isn't that they are busy. When I went by the Sears service center this afternoon, I counted 7 idle A&E trucks on the lot.

Re: AMAZING!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 10, 2013 12:37 AM PST
In reply to: AMAZING!

Hi TME4TLS,

I'm sorry that you felt as if I was inattentive. Your description seemed different from the Ken Day's. If your still having problems, you can complete a service request here for you refrigerator: http://www.samsung.com/us/support/service/request

HD Tech

We have the same issue
by Barb9574 / December 7, 2014 8:15 AM PST
In reply to: Stinky Refrigerator

This odor penetrates into the butter, veggies, everything. I have emptied the ice trays several times. I have cleaned out the unit from top to bottom. I just makes the baking soda smell after a week.

Smelly Samsung
by Rafter8531 / May 5, 2013 2:55 PM PDT

We purchased a Samsung RF263BEAESR from Sears four months ago...Initially we were very happy with the product, raved about it, recommended it to friends.....Than the mystery smell hit about a month ago...As many of you had done, we'd taken everything out of the fridge, cleaned the the interior with bleach and vinegar water, placed baking soda inside, all to no avail. At least now I know that we're not responsible for the smell. I will contact Sears and Samsung tomorrow...I'm very disappointed with Samsung...I have several Samsung TVs, and a tablet, and I've been very happy with the brand...The way they chose to respond to the issue will determine my future appliance/electronics purchases.

Samsung Garbage
by TME4TLS / May 5, 2013 8:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Smelly Samsung

I am glad to announce that after more than a year of putting up with the smell from the refrigerator, the constant dripping water from the upper cooling coil, multiple service calls and replaced parts and those blasted gnats which fly up from the drain tube, A&E has agreed to replace the Samsung under the terms of their master service agreement. A&E dropped the ball more than once and made more excuses than I expected but finally relented once I was able to speak with a real manager who immediately agreed to the replacement. The new model will not be here until June so we will have to continue to mop up water from the bottom of the refrigerator, something I can live with just so I will no longer have this $2200 Samsung boat anchor in my kitchen.

Poor design and even poorer service from Samsung is not a good business model. As I read over the entire thread it looks as though the Samsung rep who reads here probably has knowledge about the drainage problem but isn't about to admit it or offer a solution, offering instead stupid ideas on how to clean the interior or other bogus or misleading hints. We bought their defective product and now they expect us to simply live with it.

As for me, I will not buy a Samsing branded product even going so far as to do without should theirs be the only product on the market. No more foreign made products for us, the new refrigerator is a Whirlpool, which I am sure has some foreign made products inside, and we will continue to purchase only American made goods and consider the foreign made only as a last resort. I have had enough of the poor quality often found in the foreign made goods.

Enough of this rant. I am patiently waiting for the Whirlpool to arrive.

class action suit against samsung
by monkman67 / February 17, 2015 3:27 AM PST

the issue is the water drain in the fridge..I have the same issue taking it apart now. they are in class action law suit pending for this issue they know what the problem is the lower crisper has water under it and the smell is from the plugged frozen drain.

videos on you tube do much more than Samsung ever did!!!!!!

Smell in fridge
by leighng99 / February 18, 2015 8:53 AM PST

We are having the same problem, and after reading all the posts I'm not sure it's even worth having a service call. Can you post the you tube link to fix this problem? Thanks!

Alcohol smell or chemical smell.
by michelle589 / September 5, 2016 5:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Smell in fridge

My husband started smelling this and the ice was starting to smell as well. My son took the ice receptacle out and on the underside of the ice maker was a clear piece of plastic. You know the kind that protects new phones and TVs. This should have been removed when it was installed, that's all we need is this breaking down and crumbling into the ice receptacle. We shall see if the smell dissipates, if not, I will try a new filter.

Found the smell...
by JMurph86 / December 29, 2016 9:18 AM PST

Because of the issue with this smell, I will never own another Samsung product again. TV, appliance, phone... NEVER! This issue REALLY ticked me off.

Fortunately, I believe I found the source of the smell in our refrigerator. As with other posts I've read, it's a putrid chemical smell. Like very rotten food but with a chemical kicker. After emptying the refrigerator my wife and I were scrubbing the inside and I began to sniff everything inside. I took the ice maker tray out and smelled the ice. It had that smell and it was strong. I knew it wasn't the water because the water in the filter didn't smell. I sniffed the ice chute in the door and it also had a strong odor. We cleaned it thoroughly, and at that time I removed the white rubber/plastic grommet that fits between the door and the ice maker. It smelled bad too. I washed the grommet with hot, soapy water and then dried it. I smelled it again and about puked. It smelled twice as bad after washing it as it did when I removed it. Without a doubt, that was the putrid chemical smell.

My theory is that it had some sort of coating, and after a couple of years of water and ice going over it, it starts to break down and emit whatever chemical it's made out of. It's not completely rubber or plastic, but appears to be very cheaply made. Our friends have the same refrigerator, same grommet, but have only had it for 6 months. Their grommet does NOT smell... yet.

Because the refrigerator circulates air inside, the chemical spread throughout all of the drawers and the foam "filter" at the back of the box. Any packaging made of cardboard or porous material absorbed the odor. Glass bottles even smelled but were easily washed off.

In order to get rid of the smell entirely, you have to remove the back panel inside of the refrigerator that houses the fan and filter. I wiped down everything and left the panel out for a few days, spraying it with Windex and dusting with baking soda.

After 4 weeks, there is no smell. I threw out the grommet and am currently not using the upper ice maker. I plan on turning the ice back on, but have chickened-out so far, worrying that the smell will come back! It probably won't smell, but as much as the ice maker leaked before, I'm not sure what type of mess it will create without the grommet. Hopefully this helps!

Thank You!...Bad Grommet
by OKC_OK / December 12, 2017 7:34 PM PST
In reply to: Found the smell...

Thank you for your post that pinpointed the smell. I had the same issue and sniffed around forever without finding the answer. As soon as I read JMurph86's post it was obvious that the grommet was the problem. I wanted to respond to say thank you and also to let you know that I ordered a replacement part for about $24 and was able to get rid of the smell and continue using the ice maker. I had to run it and dump the ice the first time, but after that it was back to normal. If you haven't tried to get a replacement part yet then I suggest you give it a shot. Thanks again!

SMELLY SAMSUNG REFRIGERATOR
by MC-NJ / February 13, 2018 3:42 AM PST
In reply to: Found the smell...

I have a Samsung French Door with Freezer on the bottom. (Model RF261BEAEBC/AA) It's a little over 2 years old.
3 weeks ago I noticed a strong smell in the frig area. Though it smelled like solvent/chemical; I did clean out the entire refrigerator and cleaned/washed it thoroughly. Samsung did send out a service tech and he found nothing (he did agree there was a smell). Said if it was a Freon leak, I had to wait till it wasn't cooling any longer then they/he could test it. I had to pay for the call.
If this is my problem, I don't have an ice dispenser. The ice maker is in the freezer top drawer. There is no odor in the freezer and the ice seems fine. I do have a water dispenser in the frig compartment and it seems to me the odor is much worse where the dispenser is.
Is it possible the grommet is causing this odor and it is venting at the dispenser?
Would really appreciate any help here!!!!!

Locating the source
by OKC_OK / February 13, 2018 7:25 AM PST

Based on your model number and the pics I found online, you don't have the same grommet in your fridge since the ice is in the freezer. The purpose of the grommet on my model was to create a seal between the ice box and the door. However, I'm guessing you probably have a similar issue somehow and it could be caused by dripping water. I would probably try to sniff all around that water dispenser. Also check anything below where water might drip over time. If it is like my grommet odor the smell source will be very apparent. (Note: You may want to leave the doors open to air out the contained stench for a bit before you start sniffing.) It is possible you might have to remove the panel to get access behind the water dispenser, but that should be a last resort. Unfortunately I can't tell you exactly what to look for, but if it is coming from a similar material to my grommet then it will look like a very shiny, smooth (white) vinyl-like surface that flexes like slightly firm rubber. Sorry I can't be more help, but I wish you the best of luck.

Also, an update that my refrigerator is still odor free. So there's light at the end if the tunnel.

Thank you for the reply.
by MC-NJ / February 16, 2018 4:47 AM PST
In reply to: Locating the source

Thanks for posting your reply. I did try to locate a parts diagram on the Samsung site and the web. The only one I located was from a parts company. It was not legible and could not be enlarged.
Sorry to bother you again, but any idea where I can locate this diagram for my refrigerator?
Thanks.

RF261 Info
by OKC_OK / February 23, 2018 9:57 AM PST

I couldn't find much out there either, but there was a video in YouTube of a guy doing a replacement. Not sure if this site will allow links, but if you search for...

"Samsung rf261 water dispenser repair"

...then it should show up. He also displays a receipt of the parts he purchased. Good luck.

Samsung Stinker
by nose_plugged / October 12, 2015 4:20 PM PDT

Can you post further info on the class action suit and the possible helpful you tube videos? We also have a just under 2 year old french door refrigerator (rfg298hdrs) and NOTHING will make the smell go away. Thank you

Smelly frig
by mhelen15 / November 9, 2015 1:48 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung Stinker

Our refrig is 2 years old. About 2 weeks ago detected an order. Cleaned shelves, walls, drawers. The stink is getting worse by the day. Bought it at Lowes. Went to store today and told them the problem, also told them their was a class action suit which they did not know about. They are sending a repair person out in two days, Will see what happens after I show them all the complaints on this frig. This frig has to be fixed or replaced by the store.

