Strong Smell in French Door Refigerator

TME4TLS,
Allow me to also apologize. If you could tell me what model number is, I may have a more specific suggestion. But here's a general one: have you tried baking soda?
-- HD Tech
Some weeks ago, we noticed a strong smell in the refrigerator section of the Samsung French Door we bought in Jan '10. We checked all the food, threw out anything that looked even remotely funny, washed the interior and did a general cleaning. The smell abated a bit but has come back.
The smell is somewhat close to alcohol and has permeated everything in the box. A service tech was here last week to work on the cooling system, the cooling fan froze and the drain was clogged somewhat but he was unable to give us a clue as to what the smell is.
When he was finished we again cleaned everything in the box since it was cleaned out, washing with a dishwasing detergent until our arms were sore. Again the smell returned. The tech said to wad up a piece of newspaper and leave it in the box which would absorb the odor. DOESN'T WORK!
Now we are waiting for parts to arrive and for the tech to again to return to install them. But the smell still lingers. Do anyone have any kind of a remedy.
BTW Samsung service is pitiful! They do answer the phone, they are apologetic and they are able to set up a service call. But the nearest repair person is 90 miles away. Then we found out they assigned to repair to two different companies. The service call was set for Wed, then went to Thur, and then to Fri. Since we were going to be out on Friday, I called to schedule. The repair tech showed up on Friday. The repair tech finally showed up on Tue.