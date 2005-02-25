Strong signal, NO INTERNET! HELP!!!

You get to see if the firmware for the linksys is the latest.
Hey all - thanks in advance for any help you can give...
I just bought a Linksys WRT54G router, which I run cable internet through on a computer running Windows XP Professional. On a computer in the next room, I have connected a NETGEAR MA111 USB device (to receive the signal) on a computer running Windows XP Home.
On the receiving computer (XP Home/MA111), it picks up the signal being put off by the Linksys router (changed the SSID just to be sure) just fine. With that in mind, when I open an Internet Explorer window, I get the ol' "page cannot be found" error. I have tried with both WEP encrytion settings turned on AND off.
I'm at wits end...please help!!! I'll do whatever it takes! Thanks!