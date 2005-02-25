Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Strong signal, NO INTERNET! HELP!!!

by fireboy63 / February 25, 2005 7:46 PM PST

Hey all - thanks in advance for any help you can give...

I just bought a Linksys WRT54G router, which I run cable internet through on a computer running Windows XP Professional. On a computer in the next room, I have connected a NETGEAR MA111 USB device (to receive the signal) on a computer running Windows XP Home.

On the receiving computer (XP Home/MA111), it picks up the signal being put off by the Linksys router (changed the SSID just to be sure) just fine. With that in mind, when I open an Internet Explorer window, I get the ol' "page cannot be found" error. I have tried with both WEP encrytion settings turned on AND off.

I'm at wits end...please help!!! I'll do whatever it takes! Thanks!

Even new...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 26, 2005 6:34 AM PST

You get to see if the firmware for the linksys is the latest.

Already did that...NEXT?!??!
by fireboy63 / February 27, 2005 2:18 PM PST
In reply to: Even new...

All the firmware for both the Linksys WRT54G router and the NETGEAR MA111 receiver are current, and still nothing.

When I ping the default IP, I get all four packets back. I've pinged other IP's and gotten all four packets back every time (0% loss). I assume that means that I'm connected to the Internet but Internet Explorer is configured wrong somehow.

It's been 4 days, and I'm still working on this issue...please help!!! Thanks!

Back up to as plain a setup as you can.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 27, 2005 10:57 PM PST

No WEP, WPA, MAC filters, nothing. If it doesn't hook up and you've uninstalled that firewall, then you likely have a dead component.

Bob

Strong signal, NO INTERNET! HELP!!!
by jwinfville / January 20, 2006 8:55 AM PST

Did you resolve this problem...If so, how. I am having the same problem trying to setup the router

