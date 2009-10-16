TVs & Home Theaters forum

Streaming video From Laptop To TV

by amiashu / October 16, 2009 3:05 AM PDT

Hi everyone,

this is my fist post here so pardon me if i am wrong in presentation

Summary : i want to watch any streaming videos from websites like youtube, hulu or others from my laptop projected to my TV.

System : i have Sony intel core 2 duo laptop with 2 GB RAM with windows 7 RC1 (will be upgrading to windows 7 soon) and samsung 46' LCD HD TV

I have a PS3 hooked up to TV. have another old computer connected to TV which acts as my Media Center for live TV & stored movies.

now the situation is that i need to stream a lot of videos of TV shows & stuff on my laptop. i am just sitting in my living room on the couch and watching them when i would rather want to watch them on big screen. one of the options that i looked into is getting a wireless keyboard to connect to the computer which is already connected to the TV. but to be honest the experience of having the TV as your computer monitor from 10 ft away is not at all that pleasant. and i really would not want to get up every 5-10 minutes go to the computer by the TV.

is there anything out there that will allow me to project any internet video from my laptop to the TV

i looked into Sling catcher's Sling Projector but i could not find any satisfactory reviews unless someone has it and has something better to say about it.

i do not care about the HD quality because most of the internet videos i see are not even streamed in HD.

can someone out there who has solved this issue, please help me out? i assume a lot of people are facing this problem?

Amit Patel
Miami, FL

Go back a few pages worth of threads
by Pepe7 / October 16, 2009 3:13 AM PDT

It's been covered before.

To be honest though, do you *really* want to blow up the low res youtube content via wireless on a 46" HDTV? Even Hulu looks relatively poor IME. You'd be better served controlling content from Youtube on the 'wired' PC and sending that to your HDTV. Just remote desktop (etc.) from your laptop to the wired PC to do this.

thanks
by amiashu / October 16, 2009 3:31 AM PDT

okay,
let me go back few pages and check out what you are refering to

yeah i did try remote desktop or desktop sharing with teamviewer but i just wasnt that happy with it and also that my other computer acts strictly acts like a Media center and is been configured to work that way.

but thanks very much for a prompt reply. i really appreciate it.

Thank you,
Amit

