strange symbals,numbers,letters when type in browsers

1.) Try installing the latest drivers for the keyboard.
2.) Tell us about the hardware configuration. Specifically, define the computer make/model, keyboard make/model, and how it's connected (wired, wireless).
Let us know.
John
windows 7, ei 8 and firefox 3.5.7. After repair install various letters, numbers, and symbols appear. One key can type many diffenent things--completely random. i DID ANOTHER INSTALL REPAIR AND IT DID NOT FIX IT.; i HAVE CHECKED THAT THE LANGUAGE IS ENGLISh (us). This morning for about 30" it typed fine, but then reverted to the incorrect typing again.I have seen this before but it lasted a short time in that instance. Any help would be greatly appreciated.