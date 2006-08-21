strange problem when burning to cd

Computer Help forum

by castew / August 21, 2006 11:48 AM PDT

Hi I've got one heck of a strange pc probelm going on here and im running out of people to ask about it.

Basically whenever i try write to a cd it gets part way through and my entire pc powers down. I even have to unplug it from the mains for about 5 seconds before it'll turn on again. so far i've tried these things....

ive changed the hard drives that are plugged in
used another instalation of windows on another drive that i had from a previous accident (long story, lol)
chaned the ide cable
changed the master and slave settings on the ide channel
changed the power supply
changed the cd drive
tried slowing the write speed down
turned off buffer underun protection
tried burning to cd with 5 different applications

None of thats changed anything, I cant find anything on google about it and to add to it all event viewer aint logging a thing when it happens.

Any ideas would be very very welcome indeed and bonus points awarded for the inclusion of a monkey in the fix! A basic summary of my computers spec follows...


Operating System----------Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP2
CPU Type--------------------AMD Athlon 64 3500+
Motherboard----------------MSI K9N ULtra Socket AM2
System Memory------------1024 MB DDR-2
Graphics Card--------------RADEON X550 (256 MB)
Sata Hard Drive------------Diamond Maxtor 250gb
IDE Hard Drive-------------IBM somethign or other 45gb
optical drive----------------Phillips dvd/rw combo thingy, you know what i mean

That unplug from mains is telling.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2006 11:58 AM PDT

Usually a power issue. You didn't reveal the size of the power supply but let's hope its 450 or more Watts.

Bob

well cant do any harm
by castew / August 21, 2006 9:46 PM PDT

other than running the electricity bill up that little bit more.

i'll go out this afternoon and buy a bigger psu. some ppl on other forums have said the same thing so why not!

