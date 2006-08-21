strange problem when burning to cd

Hi I've got one heck of a strange pc probelm going on here and im running out of people to ask about it.



Basically whenever i try write to a cd it gets part way through and my entire pc powers down. I even have to unplug it from the mains for about 5 seconds before it'll turn on again. so far i've tried these things....



ive changed the hard drives that are plugged in

used another instalation of windows on another drive that i had from a previous accident (long story, lol)

chaned the ide cable

changed the master and slave settings on the ide channel

changed the power supply

changed the cd drive

tried slowing the write speed down

turned off buffer underun protection

tried burning to cd with 5 different applications



None of thats changed anything, I cant find anything on google about it and to add to it all event viewer aint logging a thing when it happens.



Any ideas would be very very welcome indeed and bonus points awarded for the inclusion of a monkey in the fix! A basic summary of my computers spec follows...





Operating System----------Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP2

CPU Type--------------------AMD Athlon 64 3500+

Motherboard----------------MSI K9N ULtra Socket AM2

System Memory------------1024 MB DDR-2

Graphics Card--------------RADEON X550 (256 MB)

Sata Hard Drive------------Diamond Maxtor 250gb

IDE Hard Drive-------------IBM somethign or other 45gb

optical drive----------------Phillips dvd/rw combo thingy, you know what i mean