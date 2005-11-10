Computer Help forum

General discussion

Strange Modem? Problem

by pattisw / November 10, 2005 8:29 PM PST

I am having trouble connecting to the internet.Yesterday morning I kept getting message- "Modem has reported there is no dial tone". After a few trys I picked up the phone to see if there was any sound and found with the phone on it will connect.If I hang up it disconnects.So I have to leave the phone on sitting here next to me while online.I dont know if something happened during the electrical storm we had the night before.It may have gotten hit by lightning or something to have caused this,because it worked fine the night before. Any idea what could be wrong and how to fix this? I have went through all the troubleshooting through windows xp help and aol help.Nothing worked.When I check the status of the modem it shows its okay.

no dial tone
by uesquebeathus / November 10, 2005 8:55 PM PST
In reply to: Strange Modem? Problem

I am assuming that this is a 56k Telephone modem and not an ADSL,
it could be that the modem has been damaged by a surge down the line and the inbuilt detection system which picks up the dial tone on connection has got burnt. however have you disconnected the line from the computer and then tried to connect, then reconnect the cable and try again. The language that is used is called "Hayes AT" and hase a set of commands which can be entered in to the modem if you have a look at the following sites they show almost all commands and how to use them, but if the modem is damaged and it is very common during lightning storms it would be better to replace it, this is not a difficult process try not to get a windbond type get a good onboard chipset type like a diamond supra v90
http://www.computerhope.com/atcom.htm
http://www.modemhelp.net/basicatcommand.shtml
http://www.modemsite.com/56k/topic.asp
http://www.zoltrix.com/support_html/modem/USEMODEM.HTM

Modem
by pattisw / November 11, 2005 3:25 AM PST
In reply to: no dial tone

Thank you,Yes,it is 56K.I went and bought a modem at best buy.I dont know a lot about them and took the one the salesman advised.I installed it and the software.It now dials,but is VERY noisy and only connects at 26400.It use to connect at 31200,which is slow enough,Lol. Could I have done something wrong?

Modem Speed
by yorba / November 11, 2005 6:33 AM PST
In reply to: Modem

You will find a lot of useful information at this link http://www.56k.com/trouble/connect.shtml about modem connections.

The displayed connection speed is not necessarily the actual modem to modem connection speed. It depends on the modem and how it is designed to display speed. I used to support Rockwell chipset modems, and they were designed to display the true connection speed. The other brand chipset would display the modem to computer transfer speed, which was faster, and looked better, but was often mistakenly described as "the connection speed". 56K.com is an excellent source of info as they are not partial to any brand, but tell the truth.

As for the noise, you can change the modem volume in Control Panel, selecting the Phone and Modem Options, and the modem itself. Highlight the modem and select to show its Properties. On the Modem tab you'll find the volume slider, and can even opt to silence the modem completely. Again though, this is objective, depending upon the modem itself. Some brands will allow full control, others may be less friendly.

A nearby, or even a distant lightening strike can easily fry a modem's chipset. The indication of this happening is the modem no longer detecting dial tone. The phone line should ideally be disconnected from the modem or wall outlet when there is a storm, or when not in use. A good surge suppressor will offer some protection, but even that is not 100% guaranteed.

Certainly
by Willy / November 10, 2005 9:34 PM PST
In reply to: Strange Modem? Problem

Electrical storm, YES anything can happen. If you found what it takes to use your modem for now, use it. However, I'm sure if you buy another modem, it will be the best course of action. The modem can't be repaired and the cost of replacement is far cheaper in the long run or makes common sense. For whatever reason, the modem is acting up and relly there's nothing you can do other than your current attempts and sooner or later even that won't work(cross-fingers).

tada -----Willy Happy

Modem?
by The Fly / November 10, 2005 10:53 PM PST
In reply to: Strange Modem? Problem

I ran into a strange situation with a modem similar to this. This may be the modem itself, but what I found when the modem would not detect a dialtone but the phone worked fine was to replace the phone line going into the modem. After doing that both worked fine.

