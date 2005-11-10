Strange Modem? Problem

You will find a lot of useful information at this link http://www.56k.com/trouble/connect.shtml about modem connections.



The displayed connection speed is not necessarily the actual modem to modem connection speed. It depends on the modem and how it is designed to display speed. I used to support Rockwell chipset modems, and they were designed to display the true connection speed. The other brand chipset would display the modem to computer transfer speed, which was faster, and looked better, but was often mistakenly described as "the connection speed". 56K.com is an excellent source of info as they are not partial to any brand, but tell the truth.



As for the noise, you can change the modem volume in Control Panel, selecting the Phone and Modem Options, and the modem itself. Highlight the modem and select to show its Properties. On the Modem tab you'll find the volume slider, and can even opt to silence the modem completely. Again though, this is objective, depending upon the modem itself. Some brands will allow full control, others may be less friendly.



A nearby, or even a distant lightening strike can easily fry a modem's chipset. The indication of this happening is the modem no longer detecting dial tone. The phone line should ideally be disconnected from the modem or wall outlet when there is a storm, or when not in use. A good surge suppressor will offer some protection, but even that is not 100% guaranteed.