Strange Modem? Problem

I am assuming that this is a 56k Telephone modem and not an ADSL,
it could be that the modem has been damaged by a surge down the line and the inbuilt detection system which picks up the dial tone on connection has got burnt. however have you disconnected the line from the computer and then tried to connect, then reconnect the cable and try again. The language that is used is called "Hayes AT" and hase a set of commands which can be entered in to the modem if you have a look at the following sites they show almost all commands and how to use them, but if the modem is damaged and it is very common during lightning storms it would be better to replace it, this is not a difficult process try not to get a windbond type get a good onboard chipset type like a diamond supra v90
http://www.computerhope.com/atcom.htm
http://www.modemhelp.net/basicatcommand.shtml
http://www.modemsite.com/56k/topic.asp
http://www.zoltrix.com/support_html/modem/USEMODEM.HTM
I am having trouble connecting to the internet.Yesterday morning I kept getting message- "Modem has reported there is no dial tone". After a few trys I picked up the phone to see if there was any sound and found with the phone on it will connect.If I hang up it disconnects.So I have to leave the phone on sitting here next to me while online.I dont know if something happened during the electrical storm we had the night before.It may have gotten hit by lightning or something to have caused this,because it worked fine the night before. Any idea what could be wrong and how to fix this? I have went through all the troubleshooting through windows xp help and aol help.Nothing worked.When I check the status of the modem it shows its okay.