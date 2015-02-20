Looks like a bad scan of a good font.
Things to try:
- Another Windows user account
- System restore back to before "suddenly".
Kees
Hi!
Suddenly I got strange font appearances on my laptop. Especially MicrosoftWord and GoogleChrome (and probably other programs as well), but it seems to affect only some fonts.
You can see how it looks like on a Word document here:
http://postimg.org/image/o3arhvu45/
I have no clue what causes this, because it seems to have started suddenly; I didn't do anything (no new installed programs).
Can anyone help?