strange buzzing in forums at 430 pm est

and it is really a fly.
im in se are there any adds with sounds as i hear a buzzing?
im virus and maleware free
I have not heard what you're talking about it but maybe I just haven't gotten that particular ad yet. I DID notice that I haven't seen that popup that some of us saw occasionally lately. In my MSN group, a year or 2 ago, we used to get music occasionally for a couple of seconds every once in a while when you switched pages. It drove us all nuts for a month until we finally figured out it was an AT&T ad so we complained to MSN and they took the music out of it. LOL
