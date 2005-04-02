Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

General discussion

strange buzzing in forums at 430 pm est

by Mark5019 / April 2, 2005 5:31 AM PST

im in se are there any adds with sounds as i hear a buzzing?
im virus and maleware free

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: strange buzzing in forums at 430 pm est
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: strange buzzing in forums at 430 pm est
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
You might have a hole in your screen door
by roddy32 / April 2, 2005 6:16 AM PST

and it is really a fly. Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) lol your no help
by Mark5019 / April 2, 2005 10:10 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry Mark, I couldn't resist but
by roddy32 / April 2, 2005 10:37 AM PST
In reply to: (NT) lol your no help

I have not heard what you're talking about it but maybe I just haven't gotten that particular ad yet. I DID notice that I haven't seen that popup that some of us saw occasionally lately. In my MSN group, a year or 2 ago, we used to get music occasionally for a couple of seconds every once in a while when you switched pages. It drove us all nuts for a month until we finally figured out it was an AT&T ad so we complained to MSN and they took the music out of it. LOL

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) i no have raid!!:)
by Mark5019 / April 2, 2005 10:47 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Forum Feedback & Announcements forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.