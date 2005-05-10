Windows Legacy OS forum

stopping stuff online

by tontoe / May 10, 2005 4:20 AM PDT

Is there any way stuff that comes onto your computer whilst online can be stopped never to reappear, I think it can be done on windows 2000 by going to tools and clicking never I have xp home I know some pop up blockers work but I want something within the system to do the job.

Mozilla Firefox
by Yew / May 10, 2005 7:11 AM PDT
In reply to: stopping stuff online

Trying to do this sort of thing with IE is a waste of time and effort. The only way to do it tends to cripple IE in such a way that most people won't want to use it.

Firefox, OTOH, will grant you immunity to IE specific attacks, the popup blocker is first rate, and features like tabbed browsing make things so much better.

Mailwasher
by Sch29 / May 10, 2005 8:15 AM PDT
In reply to: stopping stuff online

Go to Mailwasher.net for a free copy which will let you see the message text before you open it in your computer.
If you don't like the text you can bounce the message back to the sender if he hasn't used a phony address. If he used a phony address you can blacklist it and future messages wil go to a junk mail account.

