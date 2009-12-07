Stopping Program from Console without tskill

Hi
I have the Eclipse.exe running as a process, and I want to call it's exit function from the console.
Though, if I type eclipse.exe /shutdown or /stop or /exit, it will just start another eclipse.exe process.
I have to find a way to target the running eclipse.exe and call it's exit function, as if I clicked the exit button from the file menu.
TsKill and PsKill just shut the whole process; if, for example, a file was not saved in the Eclipse application, tskill "eclipse.exe" will not allow eclipse to prompt the user to save the file before exit, it will just shut it...
Any ideas?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.