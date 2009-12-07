Windows Legacy OS forum

Stopping Program from Console without tskill

by ludydoo / December 7, 2009 2:09 AM PST

Hi

I have the Eclipse.exe running as a process, and I want to call it's exit function from the console.

Though, if I type eclipse.exe /shutdown or /stop or /exit, it will just start another eclipse.exe process.

I have to find a way to target the running eclipse.exe and call it's exit function, as if I clicked the exit button from the file menu.

TsKill and PsKill just shut the whole process; if, for example, a file was not saved in the Eclipse application, tskill "eclipse.exe" will not allow eclipse to prompt the user to save the file before exit, it will just shut it...

Any ideas?

NICE!!!!
by ludydoo / December 7, 2009 3:21 AM PST
In reply to: For your reasearch.

Nice it works !

it is : cmd.exe /k ""SendKeys.exe" 0.1 3 "Eclipse" "%{F4}""

BUT!? Is there a way to find the Window Name (Eclipse's window is always named "Eclipse", but for example Word might have "MyWordDocument.doc - Microsoft Word" for window name...

Will take some doing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2009 3:26 AM PST
In reply to: NICE!!!!
