Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Stop the Packets From coming and going.

by littlemoney / September 20, 2006 9:59 AM PDT

I'm not sure if this is the rite place to post this Qeaustion, if it's not the rite place then where?: After a website loads it's self to my computer [WINDOWS XP Home SP2] the packets keep coming and going even after i put the firewall to "Block All Activity". I'm wondering 1)-why don't they stop, 2)-how can i see what is in all those packets coming & going, 3)-Any other thoughts or advise on packet traffic on PC's i should think/know about.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Stop the Packets From coming and going.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Stop the Packets From coming and going.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
Not the place
by mirra_250 / September 20, 2006 1:03 PM PDT

.. to post that message, but still, do you have a LAN (local area network), maybe it is just doing something with the network, maybe a network drive, just connecting to it, if your worried that this will go over your usage plan, i'm not 100% sure if transfering files over a network is using up your bandwidth, but if you have unlimited, there is no need to worry.

Hope I helped.

Paul.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply to: Not the place
by littlemoney / September 21, 2006 11:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Not the place

1st--where would be the rite forum to ask this? [do you have a LAN (local area network), maybe it is just doing something with the network, maybe a network drive, just connecting to it, if your worried that this will go over your usage plan, i'm not 100% sure if transfering files over a network is using up your bandwidth, but if you have unlimited, there is no need to worry.] It's not a bandwidth issue but i'm worryrd about spyware and security. Why is something sending and receiving packets when it's not suppost to be.[there is no need to worry.] Thanks to all the crackers and thieves I always worry when i'm connected to the internet. Thanks for the help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Like I said..
by mirra_250 / September 21, 2006 12:44 PM PDT

It could be just a network thing, you didn't answer my question if you have a LAN, and a network drive? Spyware and viruses don't need to connect to the internet, so why would it be them? I suppose your right, you always have to worry about malware infections, but I mean do not worry about the sending and receiving packets.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
are you Dave Mirra ?
by littlemoney / September 22, 2006 1:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Like I said..

[you didn't answer my question if you have a LAN, and a network drive?] i have COMCAST 4mb highspeed broadband IP then a USRODTICS wireless router. I think that means i have LAN? Some sites will down load(connection icon lites up)then the connection icon goes to not lit up when page finishes. But some sites(CNET is one) will download and finish, then lite up(connection icon)again for NO reason, even if i set the firewall to "Block all" internet access.
[but I mean do not worry about the sending and receiving packets.] What if something is sending/receiving packets i didn't ask for? i really want to see what is coming and going. Do you know of a way to do this?
this is a totally different qeaustion--Where is the spell checker in this forum ? I'm a tareable speller, sorry. I should not have slept through that part of school. I miss HIGH school.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Right forum
by mirra_250 / September 21, 2006 12:49 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks I'll...
by littlemoney / September 22, 2006 2:00 PM PDT
In reply to: Right forum

go and start a discussion in the broadband forum. Thank again.

littlemoney out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
OPPS, ignore this one,didn't mean to send it.
by littlemoney / September 22, 2006 2:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks I'll...

sorry, the post above was not suppost to be sent. Mi mistake.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks, I'll go...
by littlemoney / September 22, 2006 2:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Right forum

and start a discussion in the broadband forum. Thanks again.

littlemoney out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
LOL!
by mirra_250 / September 22, 2006 4:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks, I'll go...

That's ok. No Im am not dave i'm Paul by the way. Yeah well, I've tried my best to help you, sorry i'm not very good in your section. When I mean LAN, I mean like you have a wireless router, and like have a network between your pc's? Because it could just be transferring data over the network. I am not sure if there is a way to see what program's are sending/receiving packets, and if you find out that there is one please contact me as I would like to know myself! Lets hope the broadband experts can help you!

Paul.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) thanks Paul, I'll keep you posted.
by littlemoney / September 26, 2006 12:16 PM PDT
In reply to: LOL!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.