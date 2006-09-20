Stop the Packets From coming and going.

.. to post that message, but still, do you have a LAN (local area network), maybe it is just doing something with the network, maybe a network drive, just connecting to it, if your worried that this will go over your usage plan, i'm not 100% sure if transfering files over a network is using up your bandwidth, but if you have unlimited, there is no need to worry.
Hope I helped.
Paul.
I'm not sure if this is the rite place to post this Qeaustion, if it's not the rite place then where?: After a website loads it's self to my computer [WINDOWS XP Home SP2] the packets keep coming and going even after i put the firewall to "Block All Activity". I'm wondering 1)-why don't they stop, 2)-how can i see what is in all those packets coming & going, 3)-Any other thoughts or advise on packet traffic on PC's i should think/know about.