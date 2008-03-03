Computer Help forum

General discussion

Stop error code 0x0000007E

by dansuleman / March 3, 2008 11:11 AM PST

My PC of recent have started crashing while I am using and comes up with a blue screen with the following stop error: 0x0000007E (0xC0000005, 0x804E3647, 0xF78C2BB4, 0xF78C28B0). Any advice or suggestion as to how to rectify this problem, and what might have caused it? My PC is a Dell dimension C521, with Windows XP media edition. Many thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Stop error code 0x0000007E
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Stop error code 0x0000007E
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
16 total posts
Collapse -
Where to start
by JP Bill / March 3, 2008 7:45 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bluescreens generally provide considerably more ...
by Edward ODaniel / March 4, 2008 1:47 AM PST

information than you did, such as the symbolic name and quite often the actual file at fault. having ALL the information makes pinpointing the cause and thus the fix much easier by eliminating a lot of "deadends".

This photo indicates a bluescreen - http://www.dashboardwidgets.com/showcase/data/57/BSOD-0p6b.png

This is some important info to be gathered

Stop Error is - 0x00000050 (0xFD3094C2,0x00000001,0xFBFE7617,0x00000000)

Symbolic name is - PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA

faulting file - SPCDMDCON.SYS

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by dansuleman / March 4, 2008 6:48 PM PST

To JP Bill:

I have already checked the suggested site. However, the information given was more to do with error occuring when windows xp is being installed, or a driver has been installed. This error code have only started of recent after using the PC for nearly a year and half with no problem (came preinstalled with the windows xp operating system).

To Edward O'Daniel:

The blue screen message I got is written below:

"A problem has been detected and windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.

If this is the first time you have seen this stop error screen, restart your computer. If this screen appears again, follow these steps.

Check to be sure you have adequate disk space. If a driver is identified in the stop message, disable the driver or check with the manufacturer for driver updates. Try changing video adapters.

Check with your hardware vendor for any BIOS updates. Disable BIOS memory options such as caching or shadowing. If you need to use safe mode to remove or disable components, restart your computer press F8 and select advanced startup options, and then select safe mode.

Technical information:

***STOP: 0x0000007E (0xC0000005, 0x804E3647, 0XF78C2BB4, 0xF78C28B0)

Beginning dump of physical memory
Physical memory dump complete
Contact your system administrator or technical support group for further assistance"

PS. I tried system restore to restore the PC back in time when it was working fine, but this did not work, both in normal mode and safe mode. The system restore stops midway and the blue screen appears.

Many thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stop Error Message
by mercerik / March 5, 2008 1:47 AM PST

I had a similar error last February. Below is the description of what happened and what I did. By the way, did you send an error report to Microsoft? Reporting the Error helpe you figure out what the problem is. It may not solve your problem but it will give you an idea of where to go and what to do or not to do. I saved the problem in Microsoft Word and I pasted every notation below to help you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------
System: HP Pavillion with Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005
Video Card: ATI Radeon x300 Series

Symptoms: Desktop did not come-up when I wiggled the mouse at hibernation state. The screen is blank, dark blue in color. The only way to get the desktop is by rebooting the computer by pressing the power button. I turned the computer back on after 2 minutes. I got the desktop back but with the error message below.

Error Messages

Microsoft Windows

The system has recovered from a serious error. A log of this error has been
created.

Please tell Microsoft about the problem.


Error signature

BCCode: ea BCP1: 86F2E2D8 BCP2: 86B295E0 BCP3: 86B5ED38

BCP4: 00000001 OSVer:5_1_2600 SP:2_0 Product:256_1

----------------------------

Microsoft Windows Error Reporting

Follow these steps to solve the problem with a video device driver Technical Information
Error Message: STOP 0x000000ea
THREAD_STUCK_IN_DEVICE_DRIVER
(Q293078)

You received this message because a device driver installed on your computer caused Windows Operating System to stop unexpectedly. This type of error is referred to as a ?stop error?. A stop error requires you to restart your computer.

Solution ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are two options you can use to try to fix the problem. If the first option doesn?t work, then try the second.

> Option 1: Install the most current device driver for your video
card

? Go to the Microsoft Update Website to see if there are
any updated drivers for your video card. If there are
any drivers listed, you should install them.
? If there are no updated drivers listed at Microsoft
Update, and you know the manufacturer of the video card,
contact the card Manufacturer?s product support service
for assistance.
? If there are no updated drivers at Microsoft Update,
you don?t know the name of the manufacturer of the video
card, and you need more help diagnosing and resolving
this problem, contact the computer manufacturer?s
product support service.

> Option 2: Manually decrease Hardware Acceleration for your video
adapter

This procedure prevents the display device driver from
programming the hardware incorrectly, but you might
lose some display functionality and performance.
Although you can decrease the hardware acceleration
settings to regain functionality and performance, these
settings increase the chance that the issue will occur
again. For maximum stability, leave the hardware
turned off.

1. Click Start, click Control Panel, and then double-
click Display.
2. Click the Settings tab, and then click Advanced.
3. Click the Troubleshoot tab, move the Hardware
Acceleration slider to None, and then
4. Click OK, and then click OK.

Note: This procedure prevents the display driver from programming the hardware incorrectly, but may lose some display functionality and performance.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Since you have Windows XP Media Center, the only solution that will work is Option 1. If you try Option 2, the display functionality that you will lose is the Media Center part of your computer. You have to check your System Specification and find out what Video Card you have. In my case, I have a Radeon x300 Series.

Below are the steps that I did that resolved my problem

1. Click Start, click Run, type devmgmt.msc >> click OK. This opens
the Device Manager.
2. Click on the + before the Device. This shows the Radeon x300
Series and Radeon x300 Series Secondary.
3. Right click on the Radeon x300 Series Secondary and click on
Uninstall.
4. Do not restart computer when prompted.
5. Click on the link below to get to the Fall 2005 Original ATI
Unified Graphics Drivers.

http://ipgweb.cce.hp.com/ipgna/caller/initsessionpage.html

6. Click on Download Only. When prompted Save it on Desktop.
7. Restart the computer.
8. Follow these instructions:
 Double Click on the icon for the driver

 Click Next.

 Click Next at the ATI Windows XP Driver Set-Up window.

 Click Yes to accept the ATI License Agreement.

 Wait for the program to complete installing the drivers.
This may take a few minutes.

 Click Finish to Restart the computer.

Please let me know if this help solve your problem.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That appears to be a different STOP error code
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 5, 2008 1:54 AM PST
In reply to: Stop Error Message

and may not be relevant to the OP's 0x7E STOP error problem.

More details about 0x7E can be found here; http://aumha.org/a/stop.htm and find 7E on the left.

The Event Viewer may tell the original poster more about his specific problem. To open the Event Viewer goto Start > Run, type in eventvwr.msc and click OK.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stop Error - Correction on Website that I Pasted
by mercerik / March 5, 2008 1:59 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Any more suggestions or advice!
by dansuleman / March 7, 2008 1:52 AM PST

Many thanks to all those who have given advice/suggestions. However, I am still not been able to resolve the issue.

I have visited the suggested sites and the suggested solutions do not seem to apply in this case. The indication on the sites is that the error occurs during windows Xp installation or when a driver is not compatible. Like I stated before, this error occured of recent on my PC (pre-installed with windows XP) which I have had and been using for nearly 2 years with no problems, and I have not (actually never) installed any new hardware on it. I do not know whether some softwares come with drivers!

I tried the event window as suggested in one of the above replies (by the way the PC no longer stay on after booting up in normal mode, except safe mode), but the errors were not easy to identify nor clear. There was just a long list of dates with errors indicated, but with no actual codes to explain what the error is.

Anybody with any new suggestions/advice?

Many thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Those Event Viewer entries.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 7, 2008 1:55 AM PST

Double click them for more information.

It is a tool for narrowing down suspects.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just asking.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2008 2:02 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Looks like it worked!
by dansuleman / March 7, 2008 4:40 AM PST
In reply to: Just asking.

I have just downloaded the patch and installed it. This was about an hour or so ago and the computer has been working in normal mode and has not crashed (normally does just after start-up). So looks like the patch worked, "touch wood". I tried to do a system restore though back in time to when the PC was working fine (in case the recent failure has been due to virus, incompatible software etc), but this failed. Tried 3 different points (times) but still failed. Any susggestions/advice?

Many thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Spoke too soon
by dansuleman / March 7, 2008 4:51 AM PST
In reply to: Looks like it worked!

The stop error has just occurred again. looks like the patch did not work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's a sign it could be heat related. TEST IT!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2008 5:13 AM PST
In reply to: Spoke too soon

Remove the case cover and try again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Has not crashed for nearly 2 days!
by dansuleman / March 8, 2008 7:59 AM PST
In reply to: Looks like it worked!

I re-installed the patch you suggested (from microsoft) and then went further to download the lastest windows XP updates. Since then the PC has been working ok. I hope the problem has finally been fixed. Many thanks to everyone.
On a different note, my zone alarm anti-virus keeps detecting the following "not-a-virus: Adware.Win32.Rabio.g" after every scan, even though after every scan and detection, I select the 'delete' option.
Any advice/suggestion, also is this a virus or a spyware?
Many thanks.
PS. I shall be posting this in the spyware, virues, & security section of this forum.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I see that you have received a reply
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 8, 2008 7:18 PM PST

in the Spyware forum, so we will not duplicate content here.

Besides, they are the experts, Happy

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Best Thing To Do
by mercerik / March 7, 2008 6:34 AM PST

If everything else fails, do a System Recovery using the Advanced Option which is F10 in most Windows XP Computers. Do you have your PC's Trouble Shooting Manual? If you do, check the Instructions on performing System Recovery. It is very easy. You don't need a third party software to do that. If you don't have the manual, you can go to Dell's Website and print it out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 16 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.