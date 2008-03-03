Stop error code 0x0000007E

I had a similar error last February. Below is the description of what happened and what I did. By the way, did you send an error report to Microsoft? Reporting the Error helpe you figure out what the problem is. It may not solve your problem but it will give you an idea of where to go and what to do or not to do. I saved the problem in Microsoft Word and I pasted every notation below to help you.



--------------------------------------------------------------------

System: HP Pavillion with Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005

Video Card: ATI Radeon x300 Series



Symptoms: Desktop did not come-up when I wiggled the mouse at hibernation state. The screen is blank, dark blue in color. The only way to get the desktop is by rebooting the computer by pressing the power button. I turned the computer back on after 2 minutes. I got the desktop back but with the error message below.



Error Messages



Microsoft Windows



The system has recovered from a serious error. A log of this error has been

created.



Please tell Microsoft about the problem.





Error signature



BCCode: ea BCP1: 86F2E2D8 BCP2: 86B295E0 BCP3: 86B5ED38



BCP4: 00000001 OSVer:5_1_2600 SP:2_0 Product:256_1



----------------------------



Microsoft Windows Error Reporting



Follow these steps to solve the problem with a video device driver Technical Information

Error Message: STOP 0x000000ea

THREAD_STUCK_IN_DEVICE_DRIVER

(Q293078)



You received this message because a device driver installed on your computer caused Windows Operating System to stop unexpectedly. This type of error is referred to as a ?stop error?. A stop error requires you to restart your computer.



Solution ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



There are two options you can use to try to fix the problem. If the first option doesn?t work, then try the second.



> Option 1: Install the most current device driver for your video

card



? Go to the Microsoft Update Website to see if there are

any updated drivers for your video card. If there are

any drivers listed, you should install them.

? If there are no updated drivers listed at Microsoft

Update, and you know the manufacturer of the video card,

contact the card Manufacturer?s product support service

for assistance.

? If there are no updated drivers at Microsoft Update,

you don?t know the name of the manufacturer of the video

card, and you need more help diagnosing and resolving

this problem, contact the computer manufacturer?s

product support service.



> Option 2: Manually decrease Hardware Acceleration for your video

adapter



This procedure prevents the display device driver from

programming the hardware incorrectly, but you might

lose some display functionality and performance.

Although you can decrease the hardware acceleration

settings to regain functionality and performance, these

settings increase the chance that the issue will occur

again. For maximum stability, leave the hardware

turned off.



1. Click Start, click Control Panel, and then double-

click Display.

2. Click the Settings tab, and then click Advanced.

3. Click the Troubleshoot tab, move the Hardware

Acceleration slider to None, and then

4. Click OK, and then click OK.



Note: This procedure prevents the display driver from programming the hardware incorrectly, but may lose some display functionality and performance.



---------------------------------------------------------------------



Since you have Windows XP Media Center, the only solution that will work is Option 1. If you try Option 2, the display functionality that you will lose is the Media Center part of your computer. You have to check your System Specification and find out what Video Card you have. In my case, I have a Radeon x300 Series.



Below are the steps that I did that resolved my problem



1. Click Start, click Run, type devmgmt.msc >> click OK. This opens

the Device Manager.

2. Click on the + before the Device. This shows the Radeon x300

Series and Radeon x300 Series Secondary.

3. Right click on the Radeon x300 Series Secondary and click on

Uninstall.

4. Do not restart computer when prompted.

5. Click on the link below to get to the Fall 2005 Original ATI

Unified Graphics Drivers.



http://ipgweb.cce.hp.com/ipgna/caller/initsessionpage.html



6. Click on Download Only. When prompted Save it on Desktop.

7. Restart the computer.

8. Follow these instructions:

 Double Click on the icon for the driver



 Click Next.



 Click Next at the ATI Windows XP Driver Set-Up window.



 Click Yes to accept the ATI License Agreement.



 Wait for the program to complete installing the drivers.

This may take a few minutes.



 Click Finish to Restart the computer.



Please let me know if this help solve your problem.