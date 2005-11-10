Computer Newbies forum

by Gaspode1 / November 10, 2005 12:33 AM PST

I am having great trouble installing a Lucent LT WinModem on a computer after a fresh install.
This modem used to work in this computer when it was running in 2000I know that it is in the right slot and that it shpould be detected.
The problem could be the lack of a PCI driver which System Info/problem devices states has
no driver , but I do not know what driver is appropriate.
I have salvaged off the old drive (exe 2000) the log of the modem when it was running properly which is full of paths/checks etc.Unfortunatly these dont mean a whole lot to me, but if you want I could email them or whatever.I've been all over the Net and tried everything I can find suggested for the problem but to no avail. any help greatly appreciated.


System Details
Windows 98 SE
Intel Celeron, 600 MHz (9 x 67)
Motherboard
MSI MS-6309 Lite (MS-6309LE v2.0) / MS-6309 v2.
Motherboard Chipset: VIA VT82C694X Apollo Pro133A
System Memory 256 MB (PC133 SDRAM)
BIOS Type AMI (01/31/01)
Lucent LT WinModem

PCI Communication Device
Unknown
This Device Has a Problem: Code=28 (0x1C)
The drivers for this device are not installed correctly. To install the driver
for this device, click the Driver tab, and then click Update Driver.
Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\enum\PCI\VEN_11C1&DEV_0440&SUBSYS_044011C1&REV_01\BUS_00&DEV_0E&FUNC_00

P.S. Have put in all available slots , no go
Win98 Install new hardware cant find , but Everest diagnostics can when I run it.

ta gaspode1

What I see missing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2005 12:45 AM PST
In reply to: STILL with the modem

Maybe the VIA motherboard chipset drivers need to be installed FIRST then your modem drivers?

It's a common problem and omission.

Microsoft expects you to be an expert on this.

Bob

here is the driver you need
by danthevan / November 10, 2005 4:58 PM PST
In reply to: STILL with the modem

it doesnt come under rigtai sorry should of said go here
http://www.turbocomm.com/driver.htmto download the driver the one you want is I301/I302 v.90 lucent windows modem

heres some more info on it
131-CX-99REGISTRANT: TURBOCOMM TECH.MANUFACTURER: CASTLENET TECHNOLOGY INC. TYPE OF FILING: ORIGINAL REGISTRATION REG. NO.: RIGTAI-25896-M5-E REG. CLASS: TERMINAL DEVICETYPE OF EQUIPMENT: 56KBPS MODEMS USING ANALOG UPLOAD/DIGITAL DOWNLOAD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT DESCRIPTION: 56KBPS DATA/14.4KBPS FAX MODEM CARD TRADE NAME MODELCASTLE,AOPEN FB M2-I301 COMPAQ,FIC,MATIC,SYNNEX,UMAX,TATUNG,KTX FB M1-I301 FUJITSU,HITACHI FB M3-I301 IBM,ACER,APPLE,PB,PHILIPS,HP,GW2000,DELL FB M2-I301 LEADTEK FB I301 NEC,TOSHIBA,MICROCORE,SONY,PANASONIC FB M3-I301 TURBOCOMM,ROCK,MICROLINK,GENIUS,WINSURF FB I301

thanks to http://www.fcc.gov/Bureaus/Common_Carrier/Public_Notices/Part68_Actions/1998/04nov98r.txt for the info

hope this helps dan

Get rid of that LT Modem!!!
by Earth911 / November 10, 2005 7:42 PM PST
In reply to: STILL with the modem

Get a Broadxent modem,it is system friendly.Also if you had any power surges,that modem could have been zapped.U.S. robotic modem are also a headache.I'm giving you this info from experience.If you want to waste time trying to figure out why that LT is not being recognised you are in from some headaches. Good luck man!!

You should have Lucent LT disc
by Earth911 / November 11, 2005 6:15 PM PST
In reply to: STILL with the modem

The drivers are on that disc...Mke sure you have no conflicts,look in device manager.I've done all the checking before and found out the modem was toast.

do you really need the driver lol
by danthevan / November 12, 2005 9:33 PM PST
In reply to: STILL with the modem
