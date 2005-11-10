STILL with the modem

Maybe the VIA motherboard chipset drivers need to be installed FIRST then your modem drivers?
It's a common problem and omission.
Microsoft expects you to be an expert on this.
Bob
I am having great trouble installing a Lucent LT WinModem on a computer after a fresh install.
This modem used to work in this computer when it was running in 2000I know that it is in the right slot and that it shpould be detected.
The problem could be the lack of a PCI driver which System Info/problem devices states has
no driver , but I do not know what driver is appropriate.
I have salvaged off the old drive (exe 2000) the log of the modem when it was running properly which is full of paths/checks etc.Unfortunatly these dont mean a whole lot to me, but if you want I could email them or whatever.I've been all over the Net and tried everything I can find suggested for the problem but to no avail. any help greatly appreciated.
System Details
Windows 98 SE
Intel Celeron, 600 MHz (9 x 67)
Motherboard
MSI MS-6309 Lite (MS-6309LE v2.0) / MS-6309 v2.
Motherboard Chipset: VIA VT82C694X Apollo Pro133A
System Memory 256 MB (PC133 SDRAM)
BIOS Type AMI (01/31/01)
Lucent LT WinModem
PCI Communication Device
Unknown
This Device Has a Problem: Code=28 (0x1C)
The drivers for this device are not installed correctly. To install the driver
for this device, click the Driver tab, and then click Update Driver.
Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\enum\PCI\VEN_11C1&DEV_0440&SUBSYS_044011C1&REV_01\BUS_00&DEV_0E&FUNC_00
P.S. Have put in all available slots , no go
Win98 Install new hardware cant find , but Everest diagnostics can when I run it.
ta gaspode1