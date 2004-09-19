Still freezing. . .

It reached about 41F degrees this morning so cooling the SETI machines will no longer be an issue.
But my thoughts are...
1. Inspect the motherboard for any dome topped capacitors. Vent on the motherboard supplier if you find one.
2. Unplug something. Spare CDROM or such drive...
3. Latest BIOS? BIOS defaults? No overclocking?
Just FYI, I have this one system that can't run SETI under Linux, Windows 2000, 98se, Knoppix or other. That system has no apparent issue but it's one of those wonderboards with the soldered on cyrix 733MHz CPUs and everything onboard. No fix for that one and I tried it all too. But I did rewrite my video surveillance software to sleep more often and ... now it does that task with crashing. Before I would peg the CPU until... it locked up. I had another system that would lock up, but I found it's error. I had some 2.0GHz Celeron on it, but checking more closely the supported CPU list only went to 1.9GHz. Plgggh... Found a P4 at a firesale and now its OK.
As to SFC, try safe mode.
Bob
Per my previous post, it's still happening. Running XP Home SP1. More info. . .
It happened today while browsing email.
Reboot.
It happened while browsing the net, this forum specifically.
Reboot
It happened while running a virus scan.
Reboot.
BTW, when this happens the HD LED is on steady.
Finally a full virus scan, AdAware, and Spybot run shows no problems. When trying to try System File Checker: Start, Run, sfc I get a very quick DOS like window that immediately closes. XP help says to go to System Information, Tools, and click System File Checker. SFC is not there.
Temp fine (although I didn't drill a hole in the case, Bob ) running with the side removed.
Now. The only thing I have done lately is install WMP 10 on the 11th. Didn't care for it so a few days later I went to Add/Remove and clicked Remove. I was given the option to roll back to previous version. It did and no problems with WMP. I don't think it's related, but it's the only thing that has been done to the machine so it might be. I did run the full install (WMP9) again this morning hoping to overwrite any errors that might have occurred.
Sooooo, any more thoughts on freezes, and, why I can't run SFC?