Still freezing. . .

Per my previous post, it's still happening. Running XP Home SP1. More info. . .



It happened today while browsing email.



Reboot.



It happened while browsing the net, this forum specifically.



Reboot



It happened while running a virus scan.



Reboot.



BTW, when this happens the HD LED is on steady.



Finally a full virus scan, AdAware, and Spybot run shows no problems. When trying to try System File Checker: Start, Run, sfc I get a very quick DOS like window that immediately closes. XP help says to go to System Information, Tools, and click System File Checker. SFC is not there.



Temp fine (although I didn't drill a hole in the case, Bob ) running with the side removed.



Now. The only thing I have done lately is install WMP 10 on the 11th. Didn't care for it so a few days later I went to Add/Remove and clicked Remove. I was given the option to roll back to previous version. It did and no problems with WMP. I don't think it's related, but it's the only thing that has been done to the machine so it might be. I did run the full install (WMP9) again this morning hoping to overwrite any errors that might have occurred.



Sooooo, any more thoughts on freezes, and, why I can't run SFC?