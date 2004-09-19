Computer Help forum

by Coryphaeus / September 19, 2004 1:45 AM PDT

Per my previous post, it's still happening. Running XP Home SP1. More info. . .

It happened today while browsing email.

Reboot.

It happened while browsing the net, this forum specifically.

Reboot

It happened while running a virus scan.

Reboot.

BTW, when this happens the HD LED is on steady.

Finally a full virus scan, AdAware, and Spybot run shows no problems. When trying to try System File Checker: Start, Run, sfc I get a very quick DOS like window that immediately closes. XP help says to go to System Information, Tools, and click System File Checker. SFC is not there.

Temp fine (although I didn't drill a hole in the case, Bob Wink ) running with the side removed.

Now. The only thing I have done lately is install WMP 10 on the 11th. Didn't care for it so a few days later I went to Add/Remove and clicked Remove. I was given the option to roll back to previous version. It did and no problems with WMP. I don't think it's related, but it's the only thing that has been done to the machine so it might be. I did run the full install (WMP9) again this morning hoping to overwrite any errors that might have occurred.

Sooooo, any more thoughts on freezes, and, why I can't run SFC?

Re: Still freezing. . .thoughts.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 19, 2004 1:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Still freezing. . .

It reached about 41F degrees this morning so cooling the SETI machines will no longer be an issue.

But my thoughts are...

1. Inspect the motherboard for any dome topped capacitors. Vent on the motherboard supplier if you find one.

2. Unplug something. Spare CDROM or such drive...

3. Latest BIOS? BIOS defaults? No overclocking?

Just FYI, I have this one system that can't run SETI under Linux, Windows 2000, 98se, Knoppix or other. That system has no apparent issue but it's one of those wonderboards with the soldered on cyrix 733MHz CPUs and everything onboard. No fix for that one and I tried it all too. But I did rewrite my video surveillance software to sleep more often and ... now it does that task with crashing. Before I would peg the CPU until... it locked up. I had another system that would lock up, but I found it's error. I had some 2.0GHz Celeron on it, but checking more closely the supported CPU list only went to 1.9GHz. Plgggh... Found a P4 at a firesale and now its OK.

As to SFC, try safe mode.

Bob

Collapse -
Try looking for this rare issue.. .
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 19, 2004 1:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Still freezing. . .
Collapse -
Re: Still freezing. . .
by billzhills / September 19, 2004 2:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Still freezing. . .

Wayne,

Total shot in the dark ....

Failing P/S...

1. When H/D spins up to full speed or internal temp in P/S increases the voltage drops enough to trigger a reboot and restart on system failure. (In System Properties -> Advance tab -> System Failure).

On SFC - Start -> run "CMD" -> SFC /SCANNOW
Or was this a typo - start -> run "SFC"?

Bill
.

Collapse -
Thanks guys. . .
by Coryphaeus / September 19, 2004 2:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Still freezing. . .

Good info Bob, I'll investigate.

CMD then SFC makes it run. While running, the damn thing locked up again.

It may be the power supply. It's a 350 watt, and Bob, I may try unplugging a device. Failing that, a new one, 400 or more will be next.

Thanks,

Wayne

Collapse -
Sounds like PS
by nworley / September 19, 2004 6:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks guys. . .

Wayne:

In the past two weeks I have fixed two machines that were acting funny, Floppy reading now and then, could not clone HD, CDs not readable, lock ups, mouse seizing. In both cases it was the Power supply. One was a Dell, one was a home built. In the Dell, two CDs were added after market, and started causing problems. The other was locking up every time the machine stayed on for over an hour. In both cases a new power supply fixed both.

In trouble shooting, I disconnected all of the peripherals, and added a second power supply to drive the peripherals. Everthing went back to working properly indicating to me that the original power supply was failing.

Collapse -
Yeah. . .
by Coryphaeus / September 19, 2004 12:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Sounds like PS

PS is on my list. I'll keep ya'll posted, thanks for all the suggestions.

